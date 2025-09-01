Bloomfield left 'disappointed' after 'incredible' McGuinness leaves Luton for Sheffield United

Centre half moves to Bramall Lane

Luton boss Matt Bloomfield declared he was ‘disappointed’ with the departure of defender Mark McGuinness to Sheffield United this evening.

The 24-year-old arrived at Kenilworth Road last season from Cardiff City, signing for a club record fee, and went on to play 51 times in all competitions for the Hatters, scoring three goals, also making his international debut for the Republic of Ireland when he played against England at Wembley in November. Despite missing the majority of pre-season due to a virus, McGuinness had started the last four league fixtures for Luton, looking back to somewhere near his best during Saturday’s 3-0 victory at Burton Albion.

Although former club Ipswich Town were reportedly interested in acquiring the centre half during transfer deadline day, he has now moved to Bramall Lane instead, with manager Matt Bloomfield telling the club’s official website: “Mark is an incredible man who I wish nothing but success. The integrity he has shown, and the way he has conducted himself this summer with some interest, is a mark of who he is and what he stands for. We’re disappointed to lose him but it’s a great move for him and we wish him nothing but the best.”

Mark McGuinness has left Luton for Sheffield United - pic: Liam Smith

McGuinness will link up with midfielder Tahith Chong who moved to the Blades from Town last week, as he told the Blades’ official website: "It has been a bit of a crazy window and obviously things can happen late, but Sheffield United has been a club which has been in my mind ever since I heard that there was some interest. There's one thing for sure, and you can ask anyone in the game, whenever people talk about Bramall Lane, they'll always mention the fans and the atmosphere.

"I remember walking down the tunnel and you hear the music and the pre-match anthem; it's a great feeling. The stadium is always packed, it is a good atmosphere, and I know the club is well supported, so with all that in mind, I think this club is a perfect match. I sat next to Chongy (Tahith Chong) in the dressing room, and I'll probably sit next to him here! I know Chieo (Ogbene) as well obviously, they are top guys and more importantly they are top players. I am excited to play alongside them, and others, I'm just looking forward to getting started."