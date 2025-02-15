Bloomfield left disappointed as Luton's best performance since he took over goes unrewarded

Hatters boss Matt Bloomfield watches on against Sheffield United - pic: Richard Pelham/Getty Images

Town fall to Blades defeat at Kenilworth Road

Luton boss Matt Bloomfield was left bitterly disappointed by his side’s 1-0 defeat against title-challengers Sheffield United at Kenilworth Road this afternoon.

The Hatters dominated large parts of the contest, finally showing something like the attacking nature that the new manager has been looking to instil on his charges since joining from Wycombe Wanderers last month, with 14 shots and five on target, having 23 touches inside the opposition box as well. Unfortunately they couldn’t take any of them though, Elijah Adebayo putting the best two off target in the first half, one with his head, the second a volley from six yards that flew over.

United made them pay with 11 minutes of the contest remaining, an unmarked Anel Ahmedhodzic swivelling to find the net from close range, having been played onside by the Hatters’ defence. It was Chris Wilder’s men move to the top of the Championship table, but speaking to the press, Bloomfield said: It’s really disappointing, I’ve been told inside by some of the guys that have been here all season, that the first 45 was the best that its been all season, which is pleasing on one hand but disappointing on the other as we want to win games, we want to win football matches and we haven’t today.

"So we’re disappointed, but that’s the minimum performance that we need to provide for the rest of the season. It’s about performances, we can’t just hope for results without putting performances in. Eventually good performances pay you back, there’s no doubt about that and that’s the level that we need to attain for the rest of the season.

"There were some really good individual performances that went into the collective. I thought all over the pitch there was good energy, so there’s loads and loads of positives and we have to be very balanced in what we do, we have to be consistent. We’ve spoken about that a lot. We can’t get too carried away with the disappointing performances like Wednesday evening (2-0 loss to Sunderland), we all understood that. We analysed it and tried to do something different today and I thought the boys responded well.”