Bloomfield makes seven changes to Luton XI for Sheffield United clash

Championship: Luton Town v Sheffield United

Following Wednesday night's meek 2-0 defeat to Sunderland , Bloomfield has altered his defence, with the fit-again Amari'i Bell returning, alongside recent signing Kal Naismith, who makes his second home debut for the club. Alfie Doughty and Izzy Jones both start as well, with Town's midfield also receiving major surgery, Marvelous Nakamba and Liam Walsh in, the latter starting for the first time under the recently appointed manager.

Elijah Adebayo also comes in front, meaning just Thomas Kaminski, Mark McGuinness, Thelo Aasgaard and Carlton Morris remain in the XI from the trip to Wearside, Reuell Walters, Mads Andersen, Jordan Clark and Joe Johnson dropping to the bench. There they are joined by midfielder Shandon Baptiste, although Zack Nelson, Milli Alli and Lamine Fanne all miss out completely.

On the opposition, Bloomfield said: “He’s (Chris Wilder) a very good manager with a very good squad of players. They're challenging at the top of the league for a reason, because they're a very good team and it will be a stern test for us and we understand that, but every team has its positives and its not so positives. We have to make sure that we imprint ourselves on the game, we have to believe in ourselves, we have to impose ourselves on the game, and if we do that, bring the character and personality that we have as a football club then we absolutely believe we can have a good afternoon.”