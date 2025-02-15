Bloomfield makes seven changes to Luton XI for Sheffield United clash
Luton boss Matt Bloomfield has made a hefty seven changes to his side for their home match against Sheffield United this afternoon.
Following Wednesday night's meek 2-0 defeat to Sunderland, Bloomfield has altered his defence, with the fit-again Amari'i Bell returning, alongside recent signing Kal Naismith, who makes his second home debut for the club. Alfie Doughty and Izzy Jones both start as well, with Town's midfield also receiving major surgery, Marvelous Nakamba and Liam Walsh in, the latter starting for the first time under the recently appointed manager.
Elijah Adebayo also comes in front, meaning just Thomas Kaminski, Mark McGuinness, Thelo Aasgaard and Carlton Morris remain in the XI from the trip to Wearside, Reuell Walters, Mads Andersen, Jordan Clark and Joe Johnson dropping to the bench. There they are joined by midfielder Shandon Baptiste, although Zack Nelson, Milli Alli and Lamine Fanne all miss out completely.
On the opposition, Bloomfield said: “He’s (Chris Wilder) a very good manager with a very good squad of players. They're challenging at the top of the league for a reason, because they're a very good team and it will be a stern test for us and we understand that, but every team has its positives and its not so positives. We have to make sure that we imprint ourselves on the game, we have to believe in ourselves, we have to impose ourselves on the game, and if we do that, bring the character and personality that we have as a football club then we absolutely believe we can have a good afternoon.”
Hatters: Thomas Kaminski, Kal Naismith, Mark McGuinness, Amari’i Bell, Izzy Jones, Marvelous Nakamba, Liam Walsh, Alfie Doughty, Thelo Aasgaard, Elijah Adebayo, Carlton Morris ©. Subs: Tim Krul, Reuell Walters, Mads Andersen, Jordan Clark, Jacob Brown, Shandon Baptiste, Joe Johnson, Lasse Nordas, Josh Bowler.
Blades: Michael Cooper, Sam McCallum, Rhian Brewster, Jesurun Rak-Sakyi, Anel Ahmedhodzic, Harry Clarke, Jack Robinson ©, Ben Brereton Diaz, Vinicius Souza, Tyrese Campbell, Hamza Choudhury. Subs: Luke Faxon, Rob Holding, Callum O'Hare, Harrison Burrows, Tom Davies, Rhys Norrington-Davies, Andre Brooks, Ryan One, Sydie Peck. Referee: Lewis Smith.
