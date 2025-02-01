Bloomfield not shying away from Luton's woeful away form as Town look to avoid unwanted record

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hatters could equal 13-game losing streak at Sheffield Wednesday

Luton boss Matt Bloomfield isn’t shying away from discussing the horrendous away run that Luton are on as he looks to ensure Town don’t equal an unwanted record at Sheffield Wednesday this afternoon.

The Hatters head to Hillsborough on the back of 12 straight defeats on the road, the last time they picked up something back on September 14 when they won 1-0 at Millwall, as they are now closing in on equalling the run of 13 successive losses outside of Bedfordshire which has been done twice in the 1898-99 and 1927-28 campaigns. Although 11 of those losses came without Bloomfield at the helm, it wasn’t something the manager was looking to avoid discussing during his pre-match press conference, saying: “We want to win the game. Nothing in my mind ever changes from that, from the outset.

“I understand the record, I’m totally respectful of that. We don’t want to stop talking about it, we’ve got to understand it. It’s a fact. So let’s reference it and understand it, but we want to win. I want to end the run. I want to win and we want to start moving forward. This group, they’re working really, really hard. I’m really pleased with the (transfer) business, there’s lots of positives and we have to be aware of them, but also understand where we are at, and we’ve got to make improvements too.”

Matt Bloomfield applauds the Hatter fans after defeat at Oxford United recently - pic: James Fearn/Getty Images

The main issue for Town has been in both boxes, as they have scored just 10 goals during that run, with only 11 finding the opponents net all season on their travels, but conceded 32, including five at Middlesbrough and four against Norwich. They were also breached three times when losing 3-2 at Oxford United in Bloomfield’s first match on the road, a game that saw the U’s left unmarked in the area on three separate occasions to beat Thomas Kaminski.

It’s one of the main areas that the Town chief has been working on, as he continued: “There was loads of good stuff from the Oxford game and really disappointing that we didn’t take anything out of the game, but we have to tidy up and we have to tighten up defensively to start picking up points in the way that we want to. We understand that, we know that, we’re working on it, we have to go and take it out there.

"We spoke about the clean sheets and we did that in the first game against Preston. We spoke about the away run and to a degree we did it at Oxford but didn’t finish the performance off. I think that in both of those two performances, there were elements that we went after quickly and we were able to improve quickly. Of course we didn’t get the result at Oxford and I’m not going to sit here and tell you it was perfect, it wasn’t, but there were definitely elements of improvement.

"Our shape was good most of the time, there were a couple of loose moments we have to improve on, defending in the box, we need to improve on, but that’s been in for a little while and we have to go after those bits. There were improvements against Oxford and we want to make more improvements against Sheffield Wednesday. It’s a real tough game, but we’re going after our improvements and making our performances better and if we can do that we believe we can go and get the result.”

With the confidence amongst Town’s players having sunk to an almighty low in recent weeks, taking just one point from a possible 21 as they have slipped into massive danger of relegation, Bloomfield hopes that by making four new additions since they were beaten 1-0 by Millwall on Saturday, Kal Naismith, Thelo Aasgaard, Millenic Alli and Josh Bowler all coming in, then without being burdened with any of that baggage, it will see Luton turn the corner.

He added: “Training’s been good this week, we all had a disappointment coming off last Saturday, but that’s left at the door. Come Monday morning we were working, working towards something in the future which is this Saturday. There’s been a good energy around the place, a freshness as we want to win the game. We want to enjoy ourselves, we want to look forward to things, we look forward to games, look forward to training, look forward to the challenges, so the freshness has been good.

“Winning is a habit, we have to get into it and not winning is unfortunately a habit that can hang around. We have to get out of that and get into the habit of winning games and performing well. Winning doesn’t just happen, you have to perform well, that’s the way I believe. Occasionally you have a game where you don’t play great and you sneak a 1-0, but you can’t live your life around that. You have to build good habits. You have to perform well, regularly on the training ground, and what we do on the training ground replicates on a Saturday.

"It’s timings, it’s meetings. It’s the way you pre-act, it’s the way you train in the gym, it’s the way you train out there, it’s the way you conduct yourselves. All those good habits pay you back. And we have to keep doing the good habits and building performances, and with performances come results. We’re not leaving it down to chance or hoping and we have to make sure that the work we do on the training pitch is coming out on a Saturday.

"Of course psychology plays a part in football, it plays a part in all our lives, we have to understand that as well. The only way of building confidence is to do it and do it and do it and do it, and that’s what we’ve gone after this week. That’s what we’ll do after Saturday going into the next batch of games as we’ve got a bit of a gap, so we’ve got a training schedule there that we can really go and work. The only way to build confidence is to see yourself doing it. We have to do it on the training ground and then we have to do it on a Saturday.”