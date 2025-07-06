Bloomfield 'open' to more Luton exits as long as the price is right for Town

Five players have already left Kenilworth Road this summer

Luton boss Matt Bloomfield is ‘open’ to the idea of seeing even more of his highly sought-after players leave Kenilworth Road during the summer transfer window, but only if the price is right for the Hatters.

Following relegation to League One last season, Town allowed Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu, Amari’i Bell, Tim Krul and Victor Moses to search out new employers, becoming free agents after their contracts weren’t renewed. The quartet have now been joined by what appears an increasing number of other exits, midfielder Thelo Aasgaard the latest, as the January addition moved to Scottish Premier League giants Rangers for an undisclosed fee yesterday afternoon.

The Norwegian international follows Thomas Kaminski (Charlton Athletic), Carlton Morris (Derby County), Daiki Hashioka (Slavia Prague) and Bim Pepple (Plymouth Argyle) in being snapped up, while there are now rumours surrounding the future of Reece Burke, who could become the latest to reunite with ex-Town boss Nathan Jones at the Valley.

Hatters boss Matt Bloomfield - pic: Paul Harding/Getty Images

With Tahith Chong, Marvelous Nakamba and Tom Holmes all not featuring in yesterday’s 3-0 win over Boreham Wood, while the futures of players such as Teden Mengi and Mads Andersen are still believed to be up in the air, asked if he thought more could still leave, then speaking exclusively to the Luton News, Bloomfield said: “I’m open to that because if the right offers come in and players feel that it’s the right move for them and the price is met for the club that enables us to become better then we always need to be focusing on what’s right for us.

“I don’t want to lose any of the players, but if the price is right and the players have a desire to go somewhere and it’s right for the football club then as a football manager that’s the world we live in. There’s certain players you really don't want to lose, but if it so happens that they leave and if they deal with in the right way, with integrity and respect, then we shake hands and we move on as we have to focus on our future.”

Although Town are seeing some of their biggest names depart the club, with only three coming in thus far, Kal Naismith, George Saville and Jake Richards, Bloomfield was calm over the situation, repeating his stance that he only wants those there who are fully committed to the Hatters this term, adding: “I just think every individual is going to have a different situation.

"Whilst we’re going to be disappointed to see some players leave, we have to be really balanced in our views of understanding if the right value is put on a players head and his desire is to be elsewhere, then we shake hands and we move forward. I said at the end of last season, we want players representing our football club who want to be here representing our football club, that’s my desire. I want to be here and I’m hungry for success here, we want players alongside us who feel exactly the same and that’s what we’re working towards."