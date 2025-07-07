Bloomfield prepared for Luton transition as he knew Hatters situation wasn't a 'one window fix'

Town chief discusses a busy summer ahead

Luton boss Matt Bloomfield declared it was inevitable there was going to be a transition period among the playing personnel at Kenilworth Road this season following the club’s successive relegations.

After near enough a decade of success on the pitch, Town had gone into the 2023-24 campaign preparing for a first ever crack at the Premier League, as despite eventually being relegated, acquitted themselves with great credit when going up against some of the best players in the world during their one season in the top flight.

The same can’t be said about last term though, as despite a revival of sorts towards the latter stages, with five wins and three draws from nine matches giving them a real chance of staying up, a final day 5-3 defeat at West Bromwich Albion saw Town finish below the dotted line in a wholly avoidable third from bottom position, meaning they stumbled out of the Championship and now start the current campaign in League One.

Hatters boss Matt Bloomfield - pic: Marc Atkins/Getty Images

With the dust settling on relegation, Bloomfield released club legend Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu, along with the long-serving Jamaican international Amari’i Bell to begin his clear-out while the experienced pair of Tim Krul and Victor Moses also departed. They have since been followed by another five exits, attacking midfielder Thelo Aasgaard the latest, with the Norwegian international heading north of the border to Scottish Premier League side Rangers, who took advantage of the release clause Town had in place when snapping him just six months ago from Wigan Athletic.

Town’s leading scorer for the last three seasons has also gone, Carlton Morris switching to Derby County, as he was joined in the second tier by Thomas Kaminski, who moved to Charlton Athletic. Daiki Hashioka swapped England for the Czech Republic, going to Slavia Prague, while Bim Pepple ended his unsuccessful three year stint in Bedfordshire by going to League One rivals Plymouth Argyle.

So far, only three have come the other way, Kal Naismith, George Saville and Exeter City youngster Jack Richards all joining, plus with Bloomfield anticipating more will leave, doubts cast over the futures of Reece Burke, Teden Mengi, Marvelous Nakamba, Tahith Chong and Tom Holmes, then it promises to be a summer of huge change. That was something the ex-Wycombe boss was always expecting though, as speaking exclusively to the Luton News, he said: “It’s going to be busy. We knew because of what’s happened over the past two seasons there needed to be a transition.

"There was always going to be a transition as lots of our players were desired elsewhere, so inevitably there was going to be some movement going out the door and we had to be understanding of that but still try and get the best deals for our football club. We’re not in an ideal situation because of what’s happened over the two previous seasons. This isn’t ever going to be a one window fix, we’re working towards a better future and that’s what we have an absolute desire to do and we’ll do that as quickly as we possibly can.”

With Luton’s squad currently numbering at 19 senior outfield players, it means there are currently three paces available to bolster, although with more exits inevitable, that number will no doubt increase in the coming days and weeks. Bloomfield did admit to an air of frustration that more incomings hadn’t been in place ahead of the trip to Slovenia, Town’s players flying out for their warm weather training camp on Sunday, but insisted a huge amount of effort is being put in for that to happen.

He continued: “We’re working incredibly hard behind the scenes to bring the right players in. We’re now two weeks in and there’s starting to be some movement, so hopefully in the not too distant future we’ll be able to work on some more. There’s a chance one might happen soon, if any happen this week I’m sure the club will fly them out to join us and we’re working as hard as we can. To have the whole group together for the start of pre-season or Slovenia would have been ideal.

"The earlier the better as unfortunately the window doesn’t shut until September, so it’s an ongoing situation. We have to plan and be calm and do the best we possibly can in the situation given the circumstances that presented after the last two seasons. We’re looking to try and strengthen. We want to come out of the window in a better position than when we went in. That’s every window you need to try and do that.

"There’s certain positions that we really feel that we need to add and I think it’s understanding where the threat is from our players being taken by other clubs so we’ve got to plan for that as well. We’re trying to balance all those things off. I’m sure our supporters would have liked to see more people come in the door than what they have right now and I understand their frustrations, but we’re working incredibly hard behind the scenes and we hope to announce a few more bits in the future.

"For me as a football manager, you’d love to have your full squad by the first week of pre-season so you’ve got a full six weeks. The nearer it gets to the start of the season and the more you need to add it makes it harder to be ready to go on the first day, but we’re trying to work as hard as we possibly can to get as many in the building as we can to build going into the season.”

Although there has been and will continue to be some major upheaval at the club in the coming weeks, Town losing some big players from the dressing room, including their captain from last season, Morris, plus Kaminski and Aasgaard, Bloomfield was eager to put a positive spin on things, relishing the chance to make the squad his own, adding: “Yes, it’s exciting, I look at it as an opportunity. We can’t look back to the past, the past has been and gone. Some of these boys have been amazing for us, Carlton was fantastic for this football club, Thomas was fantastic for this football club.

“They were great and really good men, but the right time came for them to move on. We’re certainly not going to give anyone away, if their price isn’t met, the lads have been dealing with it really respectfully, but the right price was there for them to move on. Their desire was to be at the clubs they were moving to, so we shake hands and wish them all the best and we look forward to an exciting future at our club.”