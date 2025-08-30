Bloomfield 'really enjoyed' watching his Luton side see off Burton Albion

Town boss reacts to 3-0 triumph against the Brewers

Luton boss Matt Bloomfield admitted that he ‘really enjoyed’ watching his Hatters side comprehensively see off Burton Albion 3-0 at the Pirelli Stadium this afternoon.

Following two defeats from three in the league, with just two goals scored in that time, then it felt like a big occasion in Staffordshire, and the Town player and supporters responded perfectly, Lasse Nordas with his first goal for the club on 14 minutes, squeezing his attempt beyond the dive of home keeper Jordan Amissah.

Town then had a second on the stroke of half time, Milli Alli thundering an effort into the net after picking up the rebound when Zack Nelson’s low drive was saved, before the Hatters' academy graduate added a third himself on the hour mark, with another impressive finish from Nordas’s incisive pass. Speaking about the display afterwards, Bloomfield said: “I really enjoyed watching us today, it looked and felt more like the team that we want to be.

Luton boss Matt Bloomfield was able to experience that winning feeling again - pic: Liam Smith

"I thought Jerry Yates pressing the goalkeeper down in the first five seconds set the tone and the boys were inspired by that and followed suit. I thought we played on the front foot all afternoon, had to defend some balls in the box and we did so fairly well. There’s a couple of bits to tidy up on, but in the main we have to be happy with today.”

With Luton ending a hectic August on 12 points from a possible 18, sitting seventh in the table, and still expecting more business to be done in a transfer window which closes on Monday evening, asked to sum up the opening month, Bloomfield added: “Some good moments, some tough moments. A team that’s in evolution, a group that’s knitting together. Lots of change, lots of turnover in terms of players and probably if you were going to guess what it would give, it would probably give like it’s been. Slightly inconsistent but with some really nice moments and I can see the group gelling and I’m really excited for what’s to come.”