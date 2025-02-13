Bloomfield refusing to panic as Hatters boss remains 'hellbent' on leading Luton to safety

Town suffer tame defeat at Sunderland on Wednesday night

Sign up for the latest Luton Town team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Town boss Matt Bloomfield is refusing to panic despite Luton dropping to the bottom of the Championship after last night’s timid 2-0 defeat at Sunderland, insisting he remains ‘hellbent’ on ensuring the club don’t suffer an embarrassing return to League One this season.

The Hatters stretched their winless run to 10 matches in all competitions with a 13th defeat from 14 away games as they turned in a meek display to hand the promotion chasing Black Cats one of their easiest successes of the campaign so far. With a resurgent Plymouth Argyle hammering Millwall 5-1 at Home Park to leapfrog Luton, it means Town suffered the ignominy of now propping up the rest of 24 teams in the division, as their hopes of avoiding a second successive relegation took yet another turn for the worse.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Although Bloomfield is yet to see any kind of new manager bounce that all of Luton’s other relegation rivals have enjoyed, beaten in three of his five matches, taking just two points from 15, and entertaining Sheffield United this weekend, also having to play Leeds United and Burnley before the campaign is out, it means they will need a meteoric upturn in form to prevent themselves finishing below the dotted line.

Luton boss Matt Bloomfield reflects on yet another defeat at Sunderland on Wednesday night - pic: George Wood/Getty Images

He was remaining optimistic though, as speaking after the game, Town’s chief said: “There’s still a third of the season left so there’s no panic for us. We have to be realistic in where we are, of course we’ve spoken about that, but I have to be consistent, we have to be consistent in our behaviour for the lads to be consistent in their performances out on the pitch.

"There’s no point getting irrational or erratic in this moment in time, it’s about us being consistent and sticking to what we believe in and what we know will work. We understand the situation, there was no underestimating that when we came through the door and there’s no underestimating it right now. We know where we are but we believe in what we’re doing and we’ll make sure we improve and get success.

“Of course it’s a concern (being bottom). We understand where we are in the table, we understand the situation we’re in, but we’ll remain calm and consistent, as it’s the only way we get ourselves out of this. We understood when we came through the door, we understand now, and we are absolutely hellbent on improving the situation and that will not change. I’ve just said to the boys in there, we’ll stand shoulder to shoulder. It’s not just about me walking into a situation or the players, it’s about all of us together as we’re in this together.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"There’s only one way of coming out of it and that’s sticking together and standing shoulder to shoulder, that’s the only way I know how in my life. It’s why I wanted to play team sports, it’s why I love being a part of a group, it's because I want to be together with the group of players. It’s not about players and staff being separate, it’s about us as a group, figuring out a way to get out of where we are and that’s the only thing we’ll concentrate on.

“We’re obviously where we are in the league because we need more of everything, and we’ll work towards that. We’ve brought the players in January to help the group and we’ve got some good seniors in there who are desperate to help as well and we have to make sure the group improves and gets better results very soon.”

Having started the first period looking like they had a slight chance of upsetting the formbook, that all changed on 11 minutes when winger Enzo Le Fee was allowed to cut in from the right and pick his spot, which he did in unerring fashion, giving Thomas Kaminski no chance. It was the same after the break, Town giving their fans a glimmer of hope that they might get back into it, until Lamine Fanne inadvertently diverted the ball into Wilson Isidor’s path, the French forward swivelling clinically to make no mistake.

Dissecting the display, Bloomfield continued: “We don’t want to concede goals, we want to create more than what we did as well, so it’s both ends. I thought to a degree we started both halves quite well, first half we came out and played in their half, but a couple of moments go against us and gives them opportunities to go and attack. We know the pace and energy they’ve got in their attack and again second half it felt like we were on the front foot, we started well, but gave away a soft goal and the game was taken away from us.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It’s a difficult place to come, I thought Sunderland were very good. We knew what they were going to offer, I don’t think there were any surprises, we were prepared for that, but they made the most of their opportunities and their moments. They dominated the ball and were able to create opportunities off the back of it. Both goals were very avoidable for us, as were a lot of the other opportunities, but we have to be better in our defending, in our shape, in our duels as well.”

Having left a club who were free scoring in Wycombe Wanderers to move to Kenilworth Road, the Chairboys bagging 50 goals before his departure, one of the main cause for alarm is that Bloomfield hasn’t been able to instil that creativity and ruthlessness in his new charges, Luton’s continuing difficulty in finding the net laid bare once more at the Stadium of Light.

They had just the one shot on target, Carlton Morris’s first-half header tipped on to the post by home keeper Anthony Patterson, as Millenic Alli fluffed the rebound from a yard out, although he was dubiously ruled offside. The blank means Town have scored just three goals in the five games since he took over, two of them in the first half of a 3-2 defeat at Oxford United, while they have also had just 11 attempts on target in that time too.

Although Jacob Brown went close when thundering a half volley over in the second period, discussing their struggles in the final third, Bloomfield added: “That’s been there all season, open play goals, open play opportunities have not been as fluent as what you need to be to be at the top of the league, so we have to improve that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I believe we’ve brought some players into the football club who can help that and it’s about putting that out on match day. Like I say, there’s a third of the season left and we have to believe in what we’re doing and we do believe in that, but we have to stay consistent and we have to stay calm, we have to keep working.”