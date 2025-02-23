Bloomfield remains unwavering in his belief that Luton will stay in the Championship

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Town have 13 games left to save their season

Luton boss Matt Bloomfield is remaining unwavering in his belief that the Hatters can still win enough games to escape relegation to League One this season.

Town saw their attempts to remain in the Championship receive yet another huge jolt yesterday afternoon as Hull City’s 1-0 win at Sunderland, plus Cardiff’s 1-1 draw with Plymouth Argyle means they are now a worrying five points from safety. Other results, bar Stoke losing 4-2 to Norwich, which keeps them seven points ahead of Town, weren’t favourable either, as Oxford and Portsmouth are 10 and 11 points clear, Swansea now 12 after defeating Blackburn Rovers 3-0.

With Luton on an 11-match winless run, they will need to some how secure up to six or maybe even seven victories at the very minimum from their remaining 13 matches to give them even a glimmer of an opportunity, which given their recent form, appears increasingly unlikely, considering they have to play both title challengers Leeds United and Burnley in that sequence too.

Hatters boss Matt Bloomfield - pic: David Horn / PRiME Media Images

Ahead of this afternoon’s huge derby clash against Watford, a stadium that Town haven’t won at in the league since 1994, asked if was optimistic the Hatters were able to go and win enough fixtures, Bloomfield said: “I’m very confident. I think on reflection of the two performances we’ve seen on Saturday and Tuesday (against Sheffield United and Plymouth Argyle) there was no doubt in my mind that we have the tools to get to where we want to get to.

“I’m evidence based. In my life I always try to base my opinion on as much fact as I can so looking at the performances in the last two games, looking at the data that we’ve put in and the stats, I know that hasn’t been results and people don’t want to hear about stats as it’s not points on the board, but I think anyone who’s seen the two performances have seen the boys are giving everything and that’s all we can ask of them right now.

"Obviously we’re not in the position we want to be in but we have to stay positive, have to keep the belief and off the evidence of the last two then the belief is definitely there from the players. We have to use that moving forward, we have to believe that, keep that, keep fighting because nothing in life that’s worthwhile is ever easy and we have to make sure we improve our situation.”

With Bloomfield having been in charge for seven of those 11 matches, taking just three points from 21, scoring a mere four goals and shipping nine, asked what he feels Town have improved on during his brief tenure, he continued: “Probably defensively. I think we’ve tried to concede fewer goals than what we were previously which I think on the evidence of the goals we’ve conceded previously, we’ve tightened up. We want to tighten up even more, absolutely, we want to create more chances and score more goals.

"That hasn’t quite been the case yet, but we have created in the last two home games and we’re trying to make sure we play with a philosophy and a formation and a style that suits the group that we have and you only learn that when you’re right in amongst it. So I think we’re learning a lot, we’re implementing a lot. I think we can see some small changes, especially the last couple of games and we have to make sure we use that moving forward. There’s been some improvement but there’s plenty more to go after.”

Although Luton’s last two matches against Sheffield United and Plymouth have saw them glean a single point, beaten 1-0 and drawing 1-1, there were signs for optimism for Bloomfield in both contests. On what they were, he said: “I think it’s xG (expected goals) in our favour, xG against, entries into the final third, entries into the box, our positions, final third entries and box entries to us, lots of things that do contribute to results over a prolonged period.

"Obviously in any single match it doesn't always go that way, that’s why it’s data and it’s not fact, it’s not the result, but over a prolonged period if we can keep those things in our favour, results will turn. It’s not just that, it’s on the eye and I think anyone who’s seen the two performances can take away the same thing.

"The boys are leaving everything out there, they're in a formation and style that we believe suits them right now, and they're giving us everything and on another day those two performances could have resulted in six points or four. It’s not, it’s only been one but the minute our belief and resilience to that falters, then we’re in trouble. Resilience is a huge characteristic that you need to live the life in football and we need to keep that.”

One issue that Town need addressing is their inability to perform in the final game of a three game week, which this afternoon is, yet to pick up any kind of result so far this campaign, losing on all eight occasions. Questioned as to how they can somehow turn that around at Vicarage Road, Bloomfield added: “By relishing the game and the situation that we’re heading into

“I’ve been here for one three game week and it didn’t go in our favour, so again there’s probably a deeper dive into that and I’m probably aware of some of those things right now in terms of the availability of the squad and the fitness and other things that are huge factors in a three game week. It might be a couple of changes to freshen up, having Carlton (Morris) back and possibly Clicker (Jordan Clark), there’s a chance to make those changes, but it's also about staying calm. We’ve got the extra day, so let’s see how the boys recover and make educated decisions as best we can going into the game.”