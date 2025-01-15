Bloomfield reveals it took him a 'couple of seconds' to say yes to Luton Town job offer

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Town boss Matt Bloomfield revealed it took him just a couple of seconds to accept the offer to become Luton’s new manager after it was offered to him.

With the Hatters searching for Rob Edwards’ replacement after he left the club by mutual consent last week, it became clear early on that Bloomfield was the number one choice to succeed him, leading the way with the bookies, The 40-year-old had enjoyed a superb season in charge of League One Wycombe Wanderers, leading the Chairboys to second place in the table and the FA Cup fourth road, also compiling a stunning 19-game unbeaten run in the league as well.

However, when Town came calling, Bloomfield admitted it didn’t take long at all to persuade him that the move to Kenilworth Road to take over a club that were plying their trade in the Premier League last term, was the right thing for him to do, as he said: “We had discussions over the weekend and I think when the actual question came around, it was a couple of seconds. I think I answered it too quick, my agent wasn’t too happy how quick I answered the question!

New Hatters boss Matt Bloomfield with Luton chief executive Gary Sweet - pic: David Horn / PRiME Media Images

"It just felt right. I’d been in the building with Gary (Sweet, chief executive) and Moons (James Mooney, operations director) and the board of directors, who all being Luton fans, all being really caring about the club, wanting what’s right for Luton, were really being integrated in the process. I felt really at home very, very quickly, so once that actually got to the decision it didn't take me very long at all. As throughout those discussions, your feeling, your mind, your gut tells what the right thing is to do and I was there. So I was ultimately very, very happy and pleased when Gary offered me the role.”

Although having been with Wycombe for almost two decades as a player, with over 550 games under his belt, then returning as first team coach and finally manager after a short stint in charge of League Two Colchester United, Bloomfield didn’t think it was too huge a wrench to leave a club he has spent over half his life representing.

He continued: “I don’t think you can regret, you have to follow your gut and I’m big on feel. When I met Gary and the board of directors it was the feel that got me. I felt welcome, I felt wanted. It’s obviously an incredible opportunity at the next stage of my career, the next level up in my career and that wasn’t lost on me either. So to be presented with that opportunity and that challenge felt right. I drove away from the meeting feeling energised. I spoke to my wife, she couldn’t believe how energised I sounded, and that just fed into the feeling, it was the right thing to do.

“Was it easy to leave Wycombe? No absolutely not, of course not. It’s a place that holds a big place in my heart as I spent so long there and I’m incredibly proud of the job that we did as a group. I wish the staff, the supporters and the players all the best for the future absolutely, but football moves on, life moves on and this was absolutely the right step for me to make at this place in my life and my career.”

The speed of the appointment shows it was quite clear that Luton wanted Bloomfield and only Bloomfield to take over at Kenilworth Road too, as he will be in the dug-out for Saturday’s home Championship clash against Preston North End. The desire Town showed was something that clearly impressed the new boss too, saying: “I’ve already been wanted by more clubs in my managerial career than I did in my playing career, so that’s got to be a bonus!

"It was a big deal. We all want to work at a place where we’re wanted, we all want to work at a place where we’re comfortable. That was presented to me very early on that I was really wanted here. I felt really comfortable, I’m big on people, I’m big on trust and respect and I found that in abundance from Gary and the board of directors.

"The way they welcomed me and made me feel that way was crucial in my decision as it’s a place I’ve been admiring from afar, watching the journey as we’ve come up against each other several times, especially in Nathan’s (Jones) time as manager here. So I always knew what Luton stood for, but the feeling I felt when I came into the building to meet the board of directors and Gary, it made the decision very easy for me.“

One thing that Bloomfield didn’t feel he needed to do was discuss the Hatters with anyone else who had been in his position before, as asked if he had held conversations with either Nathan Jones or Edwards, he added: “No I didn’t. I’m quite individualised when I make my decisions like that. Sometimes you need to reach out, but other times when you feel it’s right then there’s no need. Football sometimes it’s not quite clear, the right team selection or the right choice, or the right next step, so you lean on people around you and I didn’t feel the need with this. As soon as I met Gary and the board of directors it felt right and from there it’s been a natural process.”