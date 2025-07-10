Bloomfield thrilled as Luton snap up ex-Rotherham United fan favourite Odoffin
Luton Town have bolstered their squad for the upcoming League One season by signing former Rotherham United fan favourite Hakeem Odoffin on a free transfer.
The 27-year-old, who can play as a centre half, right back or defensive midfielder, was the Millers’ captain last term, as he made 52 appearances in all competition, scoring seven times, to be named both Supporters’ Player of the Year and Players’ Player of the Year at the end of season awards. Prior to that, Odoffin, who spent time in both Tottenham Hotspur’s and Reading’s academies, had started out at Barnet, before heading to Wolverhampton Wanderers in August 2016 and then a loan spell with Eastleigh.
He headed to Northampton Town in July 2018 and then moved north of the border to sign for Scottish Premier League side Livingston six months later, staying in the top flight when joining Hamilton for the 2020-21 campaign. Coming back to England, Odoffin arrived in Rotherham in August 2021 and went on to become a regular for the Millers, winning promotion to the Championship, and the EFL Trophy after defeating Sutton United 4-2 at Wembley Stadium.
However, having played 140 times, with 16 goals, Odoffin turned down the chance to remain at the New York Stadium when recently rejecting a new contract, and has become one of the Hatters’ three new signings this morning, as speaking to Luton’s official website, Bloomfield said: “Hakeem is a real leader and someone I’ve been aware of for a number of years. I know the club have been following him closely as well. He knows the level, knows how to win at the level and he can play in a variety of positions in defence and midfield, which absolutely helps.
"He is someone who we feel can have the personality and character to have a real impact for us. He’s a London boy and he’s been away from home for a number of years. When I met him a week or two ago, he’d been home to see his mum and he had a big smile on his face, so it’s nice when it seems to fit at the right stage of his life and his career. He was ready for a new challenge and we are really pleased to get him.”
