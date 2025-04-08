Bloomfield thrilled Luton's late leveller at Potters shows Town don't know when they are beaten now

Hatters boss Matt Bloomfield - pic: David Horn

Alli rescues a 1-1 draw at bet365 Stadium

Luton boss Matt Bloomfield hailed his side for adding a never-say-die attitude to their game when earning a last-gasp 1-1 draw at Stoke City this evening.

The Hatters’ four match unbeaten run appeared to be coming to a cruel end at the bet365 Stadium, as Lewis Baker’s deflected 25-yard free kick was the difference going into stoppage time. However, substitute Milli Alli, on for the injured Alfie Doughty in the first half, had other ideas, as he rifled home an unstoppable effort to rescue a deserved point for the visitors.

Speaking afterwards, Bloomfield said: “We had a great performance, I was really proud of the team tonight. I thought the way we played, especially away from home and I think especially second half, I thought like it was ours, we were in the running to try and score. Obviously the goal was really disappointing, a deflected free kick, it was going to take something like that to go against us tonight because defensively we’ve been very good recently.

"I said to the boys in the changing room, we’ve added consistency, we’ve added momentum, we’ve added performances, now we’ve added we don’t know when we’re beaten, which if there’s a way to draw a game it’s that. To go behind to a deflection and still find a way to come back and find a moment as there were several moments in that where it could have been an equaliser, to do it so late is great.

"I’m really pleased for the supporters as well as to come away on a Tuesday night and so many of our fans be here with us, supporting us, roaring the boys on, and another lovely moment to share with them at the end. We’re disappointed it isn’t all three if I’m honest, as I thought we played well enough to take all three points, but if there’s a way to just get one then that was it tonight.”