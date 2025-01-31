Bloomfield thrilled to boost Luton's attacking options by signing Exeter City forward

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Striker becomes Town’s latest transfer window addition

Luton boss Matt Bloomfield was thrilled to boost his side’s firepower with the addition of Exeter City forward Millenic Alli for an undisclosed fee.

The 24-year-old arrived at Kenilworth yesterday evening to become Town’s fifth new face of the transfer window, following Kal Naismith, Thelo Aasgaard, Isaiah Jones and Christ Makosso in all heading to Bedfordshire. Alli has netted 12 goals in 33 appearances for the Grecians this season, nine of those coming in League One, with seven in his last eight matches, including a brace in Tuesday night’s 6-2 defeat against Leyton Orient.

Alli, who started out in non-league with Bury, the Irishman going on to have spells with South Shields, Workington, Ashton United, Stockport County, Chorley and Halifax, where he also won the FA Trophy in 2023, has only been playing in the Football League for just over 12 months, having moved to St James Park from the Shaymen in January 2024.

Millenic Alli in action for Exeter City earlier in the season - pic Pete Norton/Getty Images

Described as a left-sided forward, Alli can also play centrally too, as speaking to the club’s official website about his new signing, Bloomfield said: “Milli is a player who we have come up against a few times and he’s always impressed with his pace, power and individual dribbling ability to get his team up the pitch.

“If you look at the goals he has scored – even Tuesday evening, two headers, one at the back post – he’s a brave boy, and with his non-league background, he has a real hunger to prove himself at the levels above. Physically, he’s got the capabilities to step up and with some work on the training ground with us, and that desire and pace at the top of the pitch, we believe that he can be a good asset for us both now and developing further into the future. Milli is a signing we are really pleased to get over the line and we’re looking forward to working with him.”