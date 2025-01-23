Bloomfield tips Luton’s talented teenage duo to have big futures at Kenilworth Road

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Nelson and Johnson already impressing Hatters manager

​Luton boss Matt Bloomfield has high hopes for both of Town's pair of teenagers who have gained Championship experience this term in Zack Nelson and Joe Johnson.

With the pair starting the Hatters’ first game of the campaign under former manager Rob Edwards, a 4-1 loss to Burnley, Nelson in particular has gone on to demonstrate he can handle the rigours of second tier football. Scoring a first ever senior goal in stunning fashion at QPR in the Carabao Cup, Nelson has made 17 appearances in total for Town, with a further four starts in the league, including Tuesday night’s 3-2 defeat Oxford United, where he played wide on the left.

He was also brought off the bench in Bloomfield’s first game in charge against Preston at the weekend too, as the new manager spoke highly of a player who has come through the ranks with Town, although will be looking to try and nail down just what his role in the side will be going forwards, saying: “Zack is a young lad with huge potential who we’re looking forward to working with.

Zack Nelson has impressed for the Hatters this season - pic: David Horn / PRiME Media Images

"I think that eventually he’ll probably end up playing more central but he’s played on that left hand side a few times already before we came and I think he does a real good job out there. I really like Zack too, he’s got a big future. He’s a really energetic boy, got lots of quality. I love the fact that he wants to listen and engage, so finding his right position will be an interesting one over the next little while.

"I know he’s played wide but I think centrally he can contribute, as the 10 or the eight, he can do that as well, but he’s someone we think has got a big future. I’ve been really impressed with those boys, I know there’s a couple of others who I’ve not got eyes on yet, but as a profile of a midfield player, he’s got the profile and we really like what he’s doing.”

It has been a bit different for Johnson, who following the Burnley loss has featured on five more occasions, although did impress when starting against Bristol City on Boxing Day. The England youth international was then sent off as Town lost 2-1 at Swansea City a few days later, and having not yet made the cut for either of Bloomfield’s first two squads, it could be a loan move is required to heighten his exposure to first team football.

The new boss added: “I really like him, he’s got a good stride length and handling of the ball as a full back or the left side of a three if we ever play that. He’s got a big future ahead of him. He’s an interesting one Joe as he’s been in and around the first team but not been playing loads, so we need to make sure he gets that game development, whether it’s in the building or out of the building.

“It he’s not contributing enough then there might be an opportunity that he goes and plays elsewhere and that will be made in discussion with him, the club and Gary (Sweet, chief executive) because development of our own players is really, really important to us. I believe in that, but it’s different ways for different people. We’ll have to assess that and see where it goes, but those two boys in particular, as developing our own, we’re really excited with what I’ve seen.”