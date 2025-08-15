Bloomfield urges Chigozie not to change after Town teen earns his first Hatters start

Academy graduate makes senior debut in the Carabao Cup

Luton boss Matt Bloomfield has urged teenage defender Christian Chigozie not to let his first team debut at Coventry City change him in any way as he looks to forge a career for himself at Kenilworth Road.

The 17-year-old former Chiltern Academy student has been with Town since the age of seven, representing the club throughout their various age-groups, playing for the U18s in the FA Youth Cup, while also turning out for the U21s in the Premier League Cup too. Having impressed those at the Brache enough to train with the first team, heading out to Slovenia in the summer, Chigozie’s development took a huge leap on Tuesday night when he was named as part of the Hatters’ back three for their Carabao Cup trip to the CBS Arena.

He impressed up against an experienced strike force of Haji Wright and Ellis Simms and has now set his sights on hopefully making his League One debut this term too. Asked what he needs to do to ensure his progressions stays on an upward curve, and how likely it will be that he can get the nod for Town in a third tier match, Bloomfield said: “First and foremost to not let it change them. The thing that we love about Christian is that he’s so level-headed. He is a real leader amongst the under 18s and the under 21s.

Luton boss Matt Bloomfield - pic: Liam Smith

“He always conducts himself with real maturity, so first off, don’t let it change you. Keep doing what has got you that opportunity in the first instance and keep knocking on the door, keep being ready because you never know when the opportunity is going to arise. On Saturday (at Peterborough United) we lose Christ (Makosso) and Reuell (Walters) in the same day, and suddenly an opportunity presents itself. So just keep training well, keep impressing whenever the opportunity comes around and be ready.

“Young players are ready when they’re ready and you can’t over push that if they’re not quite there. Christian has shown some really positive signs in pre-season and we felt he was ready. If you’re good enough, you’re old enough as the old adage goes and Chigsy certainly showed that. It will be nice to have some more opportunities to give him game time, when the time is right. We can’t force it on him, when it’s right, we’ll certainly see if we can give him some more exposure.”

Although Bloomfield has given Zack Nelson and Joe Johnson minutes in the first team since being appointed in January, Chigozie is the first academy graduate he has awarded a full debut to, as on how much of a big thing it was for the Town manager on a personal level, he continued: “Really important. In my first job at Colchester we were having five and six academy graduates in the first team. At Wycombe it was slightly different as there wasn’t an academy it was more of a B team model. We’ve just seen Richard (Kone) move on and he was one we gave an opportunity to.

"Now here, we’ve had Zack contributing on a fairly regular basis. Joe we hoped was going to as well this year, unfortunately he got injured. To give Christian his chance was really, really pleasing. We believe in young players, we’ve got lots of young players that are in our squad, maybe not come through the system, but we have lots of young players. To give Christian his opportunity was really pleasing and to see him grab it with both hands was even more pleasing.”

The fact that Chigozie did take his chance on the night was important too, as although Town were beaten, he didn’t let anyone down or ever look out of place either, impressing against a strike-force that contained USA international Haji Wright. It wasn’t quite the same for Bloomfield, who with boyhood club Ipswich Town and at the age of 19, he was handed his senior debut in September 2003, coming off the bench as a 34th minute substitute for Alan Mahon in the 2-1 Carling Cup defeat at Notts County.

He didn’t ever feature again though, moving on to Wycombe Wanderers just a few months later, as on how Chigozie’s experience will hopefully be different to his, the Luton boss added: “When I was a young player at Ipswich Town, Darren Bent and Darren Ambrose broke into the first team and I was probably in that next batch that was pushing and trying to get in the team.

"Once or twice it looked like I was going to make my debut and I had a couple of injuries, and then when I did, it fell in a cup game that we lost and then another opportunity doesn’t come. So some of it’s timing and you want to be involved in a good performance. Unfortunately for me it didn’t go that way, we got beat and the second opportunity never arose and I had to move on to create a career for myself.

"The good thing for Christian is that even though we lost, it came in a very good performance at times and he came away with lots of positives to his name. So you can only do as you can in those moments and leave with a positive reflection on yourself which he absolutely did. For me, my dream at my boyhood club didn’t quite become a reality, I made one appearance and had to move on to create a career, so everyone’s pathway is different.”