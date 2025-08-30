Bloomfield urges Luton to eliminate the 'uncharacteristic errors' that crept in against Cardiff and Wigan

Town have struggled to keep the ball in recent games

Luton chief Matt Bloomfield has called on his Town side to eliminate the ‘uncharacteristic errors’ that have been creeping into their displays during the last few games.

Following an unbeaten start to the League One season, the Hatters were beaten 2-1 by Bradford City at Valley Parade earlier in the month, as although they recovered to defeat Wigan Athletic 1-0 at Kenilworth Road, goalkeeper Josh Keeley was named man of the match for a string of saves made mainly during the first half, continually called upon when Town coughed up to the ball to their visitors and saw their back-line parted with alarming regularity.

They weren’t so lucky during last weekend’s home clash with Cardiff City, as with the hosts once more sloppy in possession, Liam Walsh in particular struggling badly on the day, it meant the Bluebirds were able to leave with a 1-0 victory that ended their unbeaten run at home this term thanks to Chris Willock’s 68th minute winner. When summing up the performance in his post-match press conference afterwards, Bloomfield had stated he might need to have a look at the areas Town had been putting the ball at risk in to try and halt the amount of cheap giveaways that were putting their own goal at threat.

Jordan Clark unleashes an effort as Luton were beaten 1-0 by Cardiff last weekend - pic: Liam Smith

Asked if that was something they had been working on in the week ahead of this afternoon’s trip to Burton Albion, the Town chief said: “I think there’s been some uncharacteristic errors from some players that are so usually reliable in possession of the football. Some of that is just confidence, or eliminating those mistakes, but at the same time we’re trying to play a certain way. We believe in what we do and we won’t come away from that. It’s about making sure we do the minor tweaks to make sure we’re competitive in the right areas of the pitch.”

Having had a chance to go back over his side’s efforts in Saturday’s reverse, a game that saw Town had 23 shots on goal, with seven on target, the most they have managed all season to date, denied by some brilliant saves from visiting keeper Nathan Trott, Bloomfield wasn’t too disappointed by what had played out in front of him. He continued: “I was pleased with the number of chances created and the amount of times we saw the posts.

"Previous performances I've been pleased between the boxes and not so pleased in the box. Saturday we created more chances but were messier in other areas, so we’re always trying to slightly adjust what we’re trying to do if we see fit. We’re always trying to improve and that’s been no different this week. We’ve also spoken about a number of our players that have come in late because of the window and how we’ve had to work, get them up to speed, so we’ve been working really, really hard this week and we’re looking forward to the game.”

If he goes with two strikers again as he did at the weekend, Bloomfield has a choice to make between the three out and out and forwards available to him. Having dropped Jerry Yates to the bench for the contest, the Luton boss opted to partner Nahki Wells with Lasse Nordas, leaving Milli Alli in his left wingback role, while Cauley Woodrow missed out entirely. The pair fluffed a number of opportunities between them though, while Yates was also unable to open his account when coming on in the second period, meaning that no Town striker has found the net yet this term.

On that stat, the boss said: “The good thing is we’re creating chances. If we weren’t creating any chances that would be more of a concern, so we back our players, we believe in our players and we’re looking forward to when they hit some form. They’re performing well, they’re working really hard on the training ground, so we’re looking forward to when they get up and running.”

One thing that has pleased Bloomfield is the amount of work he has been able to get through on the training ground with his players, with Luton not playing a Tuesday night game for the first time in over a fortnight. The boss added: “A full seven days to work with the team, more time to spend on recruitment in and out, just as busy as ever, but it’s been lovely to get some time back out on the training pitch with some players who have not done a huge amount of sessions with us. It’s been good. We’re trying to build into the game on Saturday, a really competitive game against good opposition, but as always, focusing on ourselves and trying to be the best we can be.”