Bloomfield vows to keep on fighting after Hatters fans call for Town boss to go

Luton supporters make their feelings known during Stevenage defeat

Hatters boss Matt Bloomfield has vowed to keep concentrating solely on the job in hand despite coming in for yet more criticism from Town’s supporters following this afternoon’s 2-0 defeat at Stevenage.

The Luton chief had seen his side on level terms with an hour gone, before the deadlock was broken by Chem Campbell’s curling finish on 65 minutes, sub Jordan Roberts then doubling the hosts’ lead just six minutes later. As had happened against Lincoln City recently, it led to the near 1,400 away fans voice their frustrations towards the manager throughout the latter stages of the contest, with those jeers only growing after the full time whistle, as they made it abundantly clear they want his time in charge to come to an end.

Chief executive Gary Sweet recently stated that he would have no qualms in making the call to remove Bloomfield if results didn’t improve, and with Town now 11th in the table, three points away from the play-offs and eight adrift of the automatic promotion spots, the club’s board now appear to have a real decision on their hands.

Matt Bloomfield gives out his instructions against Stevenage - pic: David Horn / PRiME Media Images

Bloomfield himself clearly wants to battle on though, as asked about the reaction from the fans and whether he was confident that would remain in charge for Tuesday’s trip to Cambridge United in the Vertu Trophy, but more importantly the home game with Mansfield on October 18, Luton having next weekend off due to an international break, he said: “I understand people’s frustrations and they’re entitled to voice them in the way they see fit. There’s nothing I can say about that, it’s tough for the boys, but we have to stick together in tough moments and keep fighting. I’m just trying to do my job to the best of my ability.

"I feel the support (from the board) and I’m just focusing on my job the best I possibly can. Three years I’ve been doing this and that’s all I’ve ever done is focus on the job. Losing football matches I've always hated it as a player, as a coach, as a manager. When you lose it’s really, really tough and this week has given us a win, a draw and a defeat. We wanted more points than what we got out of it, but we’ve only got the four and we’ll have to get back to work, so I’ll just keep concentrating on my job, that’s all I’ve ever done.”

Meanwhile, discussing Town’s third defeat on the road in their last four matches, he added: “Scrappy first half, we had a very, very good chance (through Cohen Bramall), didn’t take it obviously and then nothing really happened in the first half. It was just a scrappy game, balls in the air, wind, that never really settled.

"We had anticipated that it might take a while to and it never really did at all in the first half. Second half I thought we were very good for 15, 20 minutes up until our opposition score, again another good chance (for Lasse Nordas), a couple of balls across the face where we’ve got to get in and get tap-ins. We’ve spoken about that a lot and then a bit of a scrappy goal, He’s taken it very, very well, we deal with the situation, ricochet drops, and it’s just disappointing what happens after that to be honest, that’s the disappointment for me.”