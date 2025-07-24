Bloomfield wanted a freshness at Luton to avoid relegation 'hangover'

Town have suffered back-to-back relegations

Sign up for the latest Luton Town team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​​Luton boss Matt Bloomfield felt it was absolutely essential that the Hatters didn’t carry over any kind of hangover into their upcoming League One campaign following the club’s back-to-back relegations.

Two years ago, Town were preparing for a season in the Premier League, but having lost their place in the top flight, a thoroughly avoidable third bottom finish in the Championship then followed, which means they are now back in the third tier for the first time since 2019. A number of the squad who might have been weighed down by events from recent seasons have since departed, Carlton Morris, Thomas Kaminski, Reece Burke and Daiki Hashioka all departing, while Amari’i Bell and Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu both left on free transfers too.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Luton had actually finished last season in good form, with five wins and three draws from nine matches, until that all went up in smoke when losing 5-3 on the last day at West Bromwich Albion to find themselves in the situation they are currently in. Discussing the need to rebuild a squad that was clearly getting a losing mentality, Bloomfield said: “We hope to carry a little bit of that momentum, but we totally understand the game at the end would have taken some of the emphasis away from what the form was before that.

Town chief Matt Bloomfield - pic: Andy Rowland / PRiME Media Images

“There was a lot of focus on that, but we’ve refreshed the group. When we spoke about some of the boys moving on, we didn’t want a hangover going into the new season off the back of two relegations. We wanted there to be players in the building that hadn't suffered those two relegations, we wanted there to be a fresh enthusiasm and energy alongside some of the boys we were desperate to keep as well that had lived the last two years. It was each case individually but absolutely we felt that we needed to get a freshness in the building so there wasn't a hangover.

“So far there’s been a nice freshness about us. The first week was tough as we had Thomas’s deal going on with Charlton, we had Burkey’s deal going on, we had Carlton moving on, so there were a couple of situations and circumstances to deal with. But once a couple moved on and we got a couple of fresh faces in, you soon start building the excitement for the new season and it was really important we did that as soon as possible.”

Asked if he felt fans would need lifting following what have been two seasons largely of disappointments, witnessing 47 defeats out of 86 league matches across the top two tiers of English football, Bloomfield added: “I don't read social media, I don’t trouble myself with that, I just focus on the job that I need to do. Any supporters of any football club want to see a winning team, they want to see a team play with heart and grit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Our supporters really associate with a team that's working hard, leaving everything out there on the pitch and I've put my whole summer into trying to put a group together that’s going to do that and I hope with wins we can start to build some momentum and have a good time together. It’s exciting, it’s creeping up on all of us, preparations have been very good so far, we’re really pleased with the work we’ve done, there’s a lot more to do, but were now starting to count down to the season starting and I' m sure we'll be ready come the opening day.”