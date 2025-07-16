Bloomfield wants January signing Fanne to help boost Luton's goal output

Town midfielder nets twice in opening pre-season clash

Luton boss Matt Bloomfield is hoping that Lamine Fanne and Town’s fellow midfield players can play a part in seriously improving the Hatters’ goal output this season.

The 21-year-old moved to Kenilworth Road 12 months ago from Swedish top flight club AIK but then immediately returned to the Allsvenskan side to complete the club’s domestic campaign. Fanne eventually headed to Bedfordshire on a permanent basis in January, handed a debut in previous manager Rob Edwards’ last game in charge, a 2-1 loss at QPR, and then started the FA Cup third round loss at Nottingham Forest.

When Matt Bloomfield was appointed, Fanne, who had suffered an injury at the City Ground, began the 1-1 draw at Sheffield Wednesday on February 1 and the following trip to Sunderland, before having a spell out of the side as he looked to acclimatise to his move to England, eventually back in he starting line-up for three of the final four fixtures, the wins against Derby County, Bristol City and Coventry City.

Having experienced six months at Kenilworth Road, Fanne was back for his first pre-season with the Hatters, playing in the 3-0 victory at National League side Boreham Wood a few weeks ago, as he, alongside the likes of Zack Nelson caught the eye, scoring two goals in the second period when bursting through and producing clinical finishes.

Another minor injury saw Fanne sidelined during Luton’s trip to Slovenia, as he has had to sit out matches with NK Trivlag Kranj and Colchester United, but discussing just what the Spaniard could bring to the Hatters in the final third this term, an area where they really struggled massively last season, only managing a meagre 45 goals in 46 matches, Bloomfield, speaking ahead of Town’s warm-weather training camp, said: “Lamine has been very good in the first few weeks of pre-season.

"We always knew that there was a player in there, but unfortunately we just needed to give him time last season to bed in. At the end of the season, he gave a couple of really good performances and with his athleticism, I think he can get goals from midfield as well, so it was nice for him to get that bit of confidence.

“A lot of people talk about going and getting a striker that gets 20 goals, but if you look at the history down the leagues over the years, there’s very few strikers that do get 20 goals. We’ve got to add goals all over the pitch. Thelo (Aasgaard) and Milli (Alli) did that for us from January to the end of last season from advanced midfield positions. We need to add that all over the pitch, so it was good for him to get a couple as well.”

Meanwhile, discussing just what Fanne and some of other Town’s talented youngster can bring to the side this term, and how he can help them do that, summer signing George Saville added: “They’re bright, they're physical, they're quick, they’re athletic which is exactly what you need in your team and they can go and win the game for you. I don't mind, I’ll do the running for them, I’ll kick people, win the ball back and give it to them and hopefully they can get the goals for us.”