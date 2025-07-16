Bloomfield wants talented Town youngster Nelson to 'kick on' for the Hatters

Midfielder urged to believe in himself this season

Luton boss Matt Bloomfield has urged youngster Zack Nelson to share the same unwavering belief in his ability that Town’s management team does and kick on to have what promises to be a breakthrough season at Kenilworth Road this term.

The 20-year-old is certainly highly thought of by not just the Hatters chief, his coaching staff and team-mates at Kenilworth Road, but those outside of Bedfordshire too, having featured for England at U20 level, winning five caps for the Young Lions. After spending time with Tottenham Hotspur’s academy, Nelson moved to the Hatters when he was 15 and following some impressive displays for the youth team, made his first team debut in the Premier League when coming on against Crystal Palace in a 1-1 draw at Selhurst Park in March 2024.

He also featured in the 5-1 top flight loss at Manchester City, while last year, Nelson started the opening day 4-1 defeat to Burnley, before then netting his first senior goal in quite stunning style, thundering in a long distance half volley at QPR in the Carabao Cup. Once Bloomfield took over in January, Nelson was handed another three starts in the Championship, with a further five sub outings, as he played 23 times in total, Town unable to salvage their Championship status meaning they will play in League One this term.

The youngster has made an impressive start to pre-season in preparation for the third tier campaign, starring in the 3-0 win at National League side Boreham Wood and then scoring a spectacular volley in the 8-1 hammering of Slovenian Second League side NK Trivlag Kranj on Saturday. He was also involved in the 4-1 victory over Colchester United on Tuesday afternoon, as speaking after the initial victory over Boreham Wood, Bloomfield said of his midfielder: “He’s top, he’s a boy I think a huge amount of as he’s such a good lad and now we need him to go and break through.

"We really want him to kick on this season and that’s not a bad start for him. I think I have more belief in Zack than Zack has in himself and the minute he gets that belief in himself, the sky’s the limit for him. He’s going to be a good player for us. We’ve got to be careful as it’s only one game, 45 minutes, but he looks fit and sharp and if he can carry that through we’ve got a real player on our hands.”

New signing George Saville, who has played well over 400 games in his senior career, has certainly been impressed with what he has seen already from Nelson as well, adding: “Zack’s clever, he picks up those nice pockets. There were a couple of times when I could just find him in that pocket, and it’s just half a turn, a couple of yards and he opens up the game up for you, so I was really impressed with him.”