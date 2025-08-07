Bloomfield wants to keep hold of Fanne after reports of clubs circling Luton midfielder

Bloomfield hoping to keep hold of Fanne with clubs rumoured to be circling Luton midfielder

Luton boss Matt Bloomfield is hoping to keep hold of midfielder Lamine Fanne for the upcoming season after the youngster was linked with a move to a number of clubs in the past week.

Although the 21-year-old, who signed for Town last summer from Swedish top flight side AIK, only heading permanently to Bedfordshire in January after the Allsvenskan season had finished, has made just 14 first team appearance for the Hatters, and 36 in his professional career, it was rumoured by sports journalist Rudy Galetti that Coventry City were among five teams interested in signing him, along with Italian duo Cremonese and Empoli, Basaksehir of Turkey and Belgian champions Union Saint-Gilloise.

Fanne, who won his place back in Luton’s starting XI for the final few games of last season, is clearly an incredibly bright prospect, and has shown his undoubted quality when Town were preparing for the current campaign, admittedly against lesser opposition in Boreham Wood during their first warm-up clash. He scored a second half double and gave a mightily impressive display along with Zack Nelson in an attacking midfield role, leaving those in attendance looking forward to seeing what he could produce if given the opportunity in League One.

Lamine Fanne drives forward against AFC Wimbledon - pic: Liam Smith

Unfortunately a concussion injury when the club were out in Slovenia for a training camp stunted that progress somewhat, although he is now returning to full fitness, coming off the bench for the final 23 minutes as Luton beat AFC Wimbledon 1-0 in their season opener on Monday and also getting another hour for the U21s during a 2-1 win over Leyton Orient at the Brache yesterday afternoon.

With rumours swirling about his future, and the transfer window not closing until Monday, September 1, asked if he was a player that Bloomfield was hoping will remain a Hatter, the Luton chief said: “Yes. Anyone who was at Boreham Wood for the first game saw quite some player that he’s going to be for us. It was really unfortunate the first Monday, the first day we were in Slovenia he got a really bad concussion and we missed him for three weeks.

"He’s now just getting himself going again, but in the three weeks we’ve spoken a lot about the evolution of the team and how we’re looking to go and play and it’s three weeks of evolution, three weeks of education, three weeks of team cohesion that unfortunately through no-one’s fault, Lamine’s missed out on. He’s done a 45 minutes last week, he had a few minutes Friday night, he’s had 60 minutes today (Wednesday), he’s a lot closer to being back to the fit and at it player that we know he can be."

Although there are some really high hopes for the youngster who was born in Senegal, from those both inside and outside of Kenilworth Road, Bloomfield didn’t want to put too much pressure on a player who is still finding his feet in the senior game, adding: “He’s only young and he’s not played loads and loads of football professionally, so we need to be patient, allow him time to develop because he’s far from the finished article.

"But he’s got a really high ceiling, when he drives from midfield, his physicality and athleticism, he’s now looking to start offering a goal threat as well. We’re really excited by Lamine and we’re really gutted and disappointed that unfortunately for us, the concussion meant he missed such a big period of pre-season.”