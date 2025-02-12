Bloomfield wants to see Town's players replace the personality void left by Hatters legend Mpanzu

Luton chief calls for personality to be shown by his squad

Luton boss Matt Bloomfield has urged his players to step up and replace the huge personality void in the dressing room following the exit of long-serving midfielder Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu on transfer deadline day.

The 30-year-old has been hugely popular with the entire squad at Kenilworth Road ever since he arrived back in December 2013 when signed by former manager John Still, with all those who followed one of Town’s modern day legends, always eager to mention just how big a part the former West Ham United youngster played around the club, particularly during training, as even when he wasn’t playing, he was still labelled as the heartbeat of the club.

More often than not heard during pre-match press conferences firstly at Ely Way and then since the move to the Brache, the midfielder’s good-natured interruptions were proof of just what an influential character he was for the Hatters. However, a lack of first team football this season and last meant he was allowed to depart in his quest for game-time, earning the opportunity to do so when joining League One Rotherham United on loan for the rest of the campaign.

Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu was a huge figure in the dressing room at Luton - pic: David Horn / PRiME Media Images

With Mpanzu now gone, then asked how important it is to try and replace one of his figureheads within the squad, Bloomfield said: “It’s crucial. Club, people and figures that our supporters can resonate with and figures that have been here for a while are really important to keep the continuity of the football club and the heritage of the football club.

"With that comes individual situations and you have to respect that everyone’s individual situation is different. Pelly’s been a massive player for this football club. I don’t want to be the guy who’s come in and suddenly Pelly’s left, but the world moves on, the game moves on. Missing Pelly around here is big, but at the same time the squad was getting bigger, competition for places in midfield, he hasn’t played loads and loads of football over the last little while so you have to take all the factors into consideration.

"We had a really good discussion, I think he’s a great guy and the opportunity to go to Rotherham was a good one for him to get regular games, with his age and all the other bits and pieces that go into it, like with any transfer. He’s played a massive, massive role here and you can’t understate it. It’s up to others in the dressing room to pick up that mantle now. Without Pelly being there and the personality that he brings, there needs to be other players who come to the fore to pick that up.”

Mpanzu had become part of the furniture at Kenilworth Road since he arrived some 11 years ago, as he was in 86 consecutive match-day squads until missing out at Sheffield Wednesday recently. Bloomfield knows just what that is like to be a one-club player though, as he spent virtually two decades at Wycombe Wanderers, becoming the Chairboys’ fourth highest appearance maker after turning out 558 times.

On the tough call to potentially end Mpanzu’s lengthy stint with the Hatters, he continued: “It was really hard because my experience as a player was maybe fairly similar to Pelly in terms of I spent a long time at one club when I played. Pelly’s done the same, so I totally understand and can empathise with his point of view, but if you look at the last period of time he’s not played loads of football, he wants to play and I want him to play as he’s a good player.

"I didn’t see that happening here right now, so we had a good conversation, I think he’s a great lad, he had a good opportunity to go to Rotherham and it felt that it was right for all parties. It’s unfortunate in football when you have someone that’s loved so much and admired so much, and I’ve certainly done that from afar and also since I’ve been here. But the right thing for him right now was to go and play football and we genuinely wish him all the best as he’s played a massive part in Luton’s rise through the leagues, but he’s someone who wants to play football and it was right for him.”

Mpanzu wasn’t the only outgoing from Bedfordshire ahead of the window closing either, with attacker Cauley Woodrow heading to fellow Championship side Blackburn Rovers, making his debut in their FA Cup defeat against Wolverhampton Wanderers at the weekend, with defender Tom Holmes ending up in Belgium with top flight club FCV Dender EH for the rest of the season.

Discussing the exits, Bloomfield added: “It was hard. Holmesy started a couple of games for us, but for Cauley and for Pelly, only having 10, 15 minutes from the bench, or even less on a couple of occasions for Cauley, it’s really hard to feel like you’re doing right by the lads and right by the football club. So those guys got an opportunity to go and play regular football elsewhere and if they’re doing well for themselves, they’ll be doing well for us which is great."