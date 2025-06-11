Bloomfield warns Town they can't show any signs of a relegation hangover

Hatters chief admits going down was an ‘extreme disappointment’

​Luton boss Matt Bloomfield has demanded that his Town side begin the League One term with absolutely no hangover remaining from what was a desperately disappointing relegation from the Championship.

Having lost their place in the Premier League the year before, Town began last campaign with every intention of a battle to retain their spot in the highest echelon of English football once more. However, that never looked remotely likely, as Town’s season ended in humiliating fashion, the Hatters finishing third from bottom in the division after a final day 5-3 loss at West Bromwich Albion which allowed Hull City to overtake them on goal difference.

Luton’s players will now return to the Brache on June 23 where they will be put through their paces by Bloomfield, who will tell them in no uncertain terms not to bring any baggage from the previous 12 months with them. Speaking to the club’s official website, he said: “It was extreme disappointment the way the season finished. We’d been in really good form until that point, to lose in the manner we did and get relegated it hurt a lot, there’s no getting away from that.

A dejected Hatters defender Mark McGuinness during Luton's final day 5-3 defeat at West Bromwich Albion - pic: David Horn / PRiME Media Images

"It took a little while to try and get over that and I think it’s lingered a little while, the pain of a defeat such as that and relegation is real, we’ve lived it, but ultimately we have to move on. I felt before that we were in good form, we’d had 21 points from 11 games before that and the connection between ourselves and our supporters, I really believed it was growing, so it’s about taking stock of where we are and making sure we come back stronger.

"We have a new season that we’re really looking forward to, there’s no getting away from that. We have to be excited, we have to let the past be the past. We have to move on quickly and we can’t carry the weight of what’s been and gone. If we allow ourselves to have a hangover, that’s not going to be good for what’s coming up ahead, so we have to let that go. Whilst we acknowledge it and accept it, we have to move on with excitement, with energy and with vigour. They’re only words right now but I’m really excited to get back.

"What I’m trying to say now is it’s really important now that we drop the weight. We’ve got a really exciting season coming up and we want to make sure that we approach it with all the energy and all the determination that we’ve got. So whilst we acknowledge what’s been and gone, our focus has to be looking forward and I’m determined to lead this football club and I’m determined to make sure we’re all hitting the new season with the energy that it needs.”