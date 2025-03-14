Bloomfield won't comment on Riza's claims that Luton 'robbed' his Bluebirds side

Town manager preferred to stay silent when asked about Cardiff boss

Hatters chief Matt Bloomfield preferred not to comment on Cardiff manager Omer Riza’s that Luton ‘robbed’ his Bluebirds side of the three points during Town’s 2-1 win in Wales on Tuesday night.

After the visitors did the double over their fellow relegation strugglers, Jordan Clark and Thelo Aasgaard on target to secure a massive three points following Calum Chambers’ opener early in the second half, the City boss had also stated during his post-match press conference that he felt the visitors ‘weren’t a good side’. Discussing the outcome, Riza said: “They weren't great, they weren't great today, they’re not a great team.

"We've given them the opportunity to claw back some points against us and that's on us. Whether they can continue to go and rob other teams like they've robbed us today, which seems to be a common theme with us at the moment, I'm not sure, probably not, but we've got to worry about ourselves. If I said I was disappointed it’s an understatement.”

Matt Bloomfield greets Cardiff boss Omer Riza ahead of Luton's 2-1 win in Wales - pic: Ryan Hiscott/Getty Images

Asked if he had seen Riza’s words and had any response to them, Bloomfield said: “I did read it, someone sent it to me, but I’m not going to comment on it. I think we all watched the game. We know the game that we saw and we felt, so it’s not really for me to comment. It was a very good performance from our side. Away from home we had to be solid.

"There wasn’t a huge amount at either end in the first half, but we looked the more likely. We had more touches in the opposition box, same second half, everything was in our favour and the result went the way that everything suggested it should, so I’m not going to comment on that. We’re pleased with our group and our concentration will go towards the work that we’re doing.”

Reflecting on securing a first win on the road for Luton in almost six months, as their previous 15 league games had seen 14 defeats and just the one draw, that coming at Sheffield Wednesday in Bloomfield’s second away match in charge, the boss knew how significant a result it was with Town’s predicament in the relegation battle. He continued: “There’s been a lot made of the away form and a lack of win on the road. So to be able to do that in such a big game for us, we knew it was a big night against a team that was so close above us and we knew that the three points would make a huge difference to us.

"For the lads to perform the way they did, to knit together, to show the tactical understanding that they needed to do to win the game, I’m really, really pleased. Especially against the teams around you as you know what those games mean for both clubs. We had one against Portsmouth a couple of weeks ago that we knew was a big game and Cardiff was very similar. The noise levels around the building, the belief in the individuals is certainly heading in the right direction and we want that to continue.”

Ending their lengthy winless run outside of Bedfordshire wasn’t the only sequence that Luton brought closure to, as they also triumphed after conceding the first goal for the first time in the league since a 2-1 success at Huddersfield Town in January 2023, when Amari’i Bell and Reece Burke were on target. Asked about that, Bloomfield was especially happy having gone into the game on the back of a heavy loss to title-chasing Burnley a few days prior, saying: “I didn’t know that. I try not to focus on the disappointing stats so much, but I didn’t realise it was such a long time, so to come from behind was very pleasing.

"I said to the boys before the game that it didn’t feel like we got beat 4-0 on Saturday. It felt like the boys were in a good spot. I think they understand that with 10 men away at Burnley was always going to be a tough assignment, so I didn’t feel like that hurt the group in terms of their confidence heading into Cardiff. We needed to leave the Burnley result at Turf Moor and move on which they did extremely well.

"To go behind and still react the way they did, to find those two moments to get the win, was brilliant. But it wasn’t just two moments, there were some key parts at the end. It’s a real team effort, the finishers came on and had a real big impact on the game which was great for us. We’ve spoken a lot about the squad and it takes a squad, it takes a club to win football matches, not just a first eleven. So there was some real spirit around that and we have to keep that edge about us and make sure we take that into tomorrow’s game.”

With Luton now winning two out of three matches and sitting just two points from safety, they go into this weekend’s match with Middlesbrough on home soil knowing victory could move above the dotted line if other results go their way. Bloomfield, who took over in mid-January, believes things are finally starting to noticeably improve as well, adding: “Its about changing mindsets.

"We’ve spoken about the psychological side of it a lot since we’ve been here and I think we are seeing those green shoots of optimism. We’re seeing some habits changing, we’re seeing some tactical understanding improving, we’re seeing things that we want to improve. We’re seeing shoots of that. We have to keep working on that, keep improving those things for us to get the results that we know that we need.”