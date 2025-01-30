Bloomfield's belief that Luton will avoid relegation isn't knocked despite Lions loss

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Town boss is confident the Hatters have it in them to stay in the Championship

​Hatters boss Matt Bloomfield wasn’t about to have his belief in being able to rescue Luton from relegation to League One knocked by Saturday’s 1-0 home defeat to Millwall.

​The appointment of the former Wycombe Wanderers chief hasn’t led to anywhere near the kind of new manager bounce that was wanted by the Kenilworth Road hierarchy, Town taking just one point from his opening three fixtures. Despite that, and a mundane showing when being beaten by the Lions at the weekend, a result that means Luton are now three points from safety, Bloomfield insisted he has witnessed enough to remain convinced they can stay up, saying: “I’ve seen some very good stuff on the training ground and some good football, creating chances and unfortunately for us, that’s evading us at the moment.

"But there’s been a period of time where we’re not winning games as a football club, we understand that, so we have to change it and we’re hoping that one win will really kind of project us forward. I have to make sure I’m realistic, but I’m optimistic and we have to make sure we marry that up because as soon as we become pessimistic and lose belief in what we’re doing, we’re in trouble.

Luton boss Matt Bloomfield surveys the scene at Kenilworth Road - pic: David Horn / PRiME Media Images

"We absolutely won’t, we’ll be very clear in what we’re trying to do, and we’ll keep working towards it. It comes down to confidence and belief, that comes with winning games. When you’re winning games you expect it to go out and you expect it to roll your way. There’s a very fine line between hope and expectation, and we need to make sure we’re working towards it being the expectation.

"I totally understand the size of the task, there’s no sugar-coating anything. We know what we’re in for, but we’re willing to roll up our sleeves and fight and that’s what you need at this stage of the season when we’re where we are. We’re willing to fight, we absolutely will fight together as a football club, that's so vital and imperative that we do that, and we believe that we can do the job that we were employed to do.”

One thing that Bloomfield is worried about though is a lack of goals and even opportunities to find the net that Town are creating at the moment. Having left a free-scoring Wycombe team, the manager started with a dull goalless draw against Preston North End, before it looked like he had started to get some of his ideas across in the first half of the trip to Oxford United, Luton leading 2-1 and playing some terrific football.

However, they reverted to type in the second period, going on to lose 3-2, and it was more of the same at the weekend, just two attempts on target in what was another shot-shy effort against the Lions. It means that the Hatters have now gone three games without a goal at home, not scoring since beating Derby County 2-1 on December 20, as the boss continued: “There’s been certainly enough chances to score over those last three. I’ve seen all three, the one before we got here and the two since, but of course it’s concerning.

"I’m not here to start trying to spin anything, it’s concerning, where we are in the league, absolutely, of course it is, because that’s the reality of football at this time of year. But we can’t get side-tracked with that, we can’t get bogged down with that, we can’t let the weight of that bother us, because if you do, you become passive and you become disjointed. We have to be confident in what we’re doing, I’m definitely confident and I know the group of staff and together with the group of players, we’ll move forward, I have no doubt about that.

“There were more moments today (Saturday), half moments, but nothing clear-cut, but it’s confidence and goals change games, they can change feelings, they can change emotions throughout the group. We have to make sure that we manage that. When you’re winning games and you go behind, you expect to still come back and score, that’s just an expectation from being used to winning.

"When things haven’t been going your way, it’s obviously harder to retain that belief and maybe we saw that dropped a little bit after the goal. The only way of getting round that is to make sure performances improve, results improve and we start to get back to winning ways, that’s the only way we can improve that.

"Maybe the disappointment of losing (against Oxford) was a bit of a hangover, possibly. Looking at the performance that is what you’d suggest, but I certainly didn’t feel it during the week. The lads have been working hard and doing their work, but ultimately I understand we’re judged on Saturdays and performances like today will be frustrating for everybody because we weren't good enough.

"We had some moments, mainly from set-pieces that could have resulted in a goal, and when things aren’t quite going your way, those ones that just evade the back post, on other days when things are going your way, they creep in. I understand the fine margins of football and we have to keep working towards something better.”

With Town now losing six of their last seven, and taking just a single point from the 21 available in that time, then on the challenge of putting some renewed optimism into his squad ahead of Saturday’s trip to a Sheffield Wednesday side who are in 10th place and still very much in the play-off picture, Bloomfield, who has signed Kal Naismith and Thelo Aasgaard this week, added: “It’s no secret, you can’t flick a switch for confidence. It’s about working, confidence comes from seeing your actions coming off and seeing your actions being positive ones and we have to keep doing that, whether that’s on the training ground or on a match-day.

"If you do that often enough on the training ground it comes out on a match-day. It wasn’t there today and I’m not going to pretend it was as it wasn’t good enough for moments today. It was a scrappy game between two teams who have not won many games between them over the last period of time and I think the game reflected that.

“We’ve all been involved in football long enough to understand that sometimes reflects in performances and the only way of changing that and I’m repeating myself and I apologise for that, but it’s just hard work, diligence on the training ground and trying to transfer that to a match day. Add a couple of fresh faces, taking the group forward together too.

"It’s easy to be downbeat at these moments, we have to take our medicine, of course we do. We’re frustrated and we’re disappointed, it’s human emotion and football is a game played by humans, right, and it’s a game of mistakes made by humans, that’s it, it’s always been that way and it’ll never change. We have to understand that, respect that and treat the boys as humans and make sure we move forward together.”