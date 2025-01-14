Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

New manager confident his ideas can transfer from League One

Luton chief executive Gary Sweet wasn’t worried in the slightest by a lack of Championship managerial experience from new appointment Matt Bloomfield after he was named as Town’s new manager this afternoon.

The 40-year-old has only been in the dug-out for just over two years now, starting off in League Two with Colchester United, who he managed 27 times, with nine wins, and then heading to a club he served for almost 20 years as player, Wycombe Wanderers, the Chairboys in League One. He has had a superb season at Adams Park, leading them to second in the table, only two points behind Birmingham City, which alerted Luton to him once they parted ways with Rob Edwards last week.

Although there were some out of work managers like Steve Cooper and Gary O‘Neil around, who have experience of not only the second tier but the Premier League as well, it was clear that Bloomfield was Town’s number one target, such was the speed of his official arrival in Bedfordshire this afternoon. Asked what he would say to any supporters questioning that Saturday’s game against Preston North End will be the first one the new manager has taken at such a level, Sweet said: “What I say is, we identify talent, whether that be a player or a manager, in a very similar way.

New Hatters boss Matt Bloomfield - pic: LTFC / PRiME Media Images

"It’s actually what they’ve got ahead of them and not what they’ve had in the past. We see a huge opportunity and potential in Matt and his career at Luton, huge, and we didn’t see that in anyone else. Literally the parallels between Matt’s background and our culture, Matt’s playing style and us, Matt’s personally and what fits here, is really quite amazing, it’s incredible.

"So I’d go back and say I think we’re lucky to have Matt here right now and without being disrespectful to anyone else, it was almost a case of as soon as we started to see those characteristics and we met him, there wasn’t really anybody else. When you meet the right person it just makes sense to crack and get it done, that’s what we did.”

It certainly wasn’t an issue for Bloomfield either, who isn’t a complete stranger to the level, having played 16 of his record-setting 559 appearances for Wycombe in the Championship. He already has two second tier scalps to his name this term as well, masterminding a 2-0 victory over Portsmouth in the FA Cup third round just last Friday, also knocking Swansea City out of the Carabao Cup earlier in the season with a 1-0 success in Wales.

The former England youth international, who leaves Wycombe with a record of 52 victories from 108 matches with 24 draws and 32 losses, continued: “The footballing principles we play with I think you can put over the different divisions. I think the game is very similar, but also ultimately there are going to be some slight differences as well. I’ve watched a lot of Championship football, so the fact of the matter is I’ve never managed in the Championship, that’s the facts, but can we integrate the way we try and play into the group we’ve got here, we really believe so.

"We’ve had two games against Championship opposition this year, so we’ve had a first hand look at how those two teams play, Swansea and Portsmouth. We’re very pleased how we played against those two teams, so it’s about learning for us as well, very, very quickly. We watch a lot of football and try to come to terms with the level as quickly as possible and we’re really excited to try and do what we can do as soon as possible.”

Sweet also went on to state just why it was that Bloomfield was so quickly picked out as the leading candidate to replace the hugely popular Edwards following the decision to mutually end his tenure at Kenilworth Road. He said: “From a football perspective we have our own footballing DNA at Luton Town which we’ve got a group of footballing guardians as such that identify that or set that, sets the tone for what kind of candidate we were looking for.

"Also data which we’re big on here, not necessarily leading but contributing to that selection process, was a big part of identifying the right type of manager that plays with those types of characteristics. It was amazing to see the synchronicities between Matt’s previous playing style and actually what our identity was, it was just unbelievable. So when we were looking at that we were just thinking, we hope he’s a good guy! Then you start to look at some of the interviews and the human side, that’s when the pieces start to pull together pretty quickly actually.”

Quizzed about how much the data aids the Hatters in choosing the right man, Sweet added: “There’s data on more than a thousand potential candidates that was assessed in the process to begin with. It’s kind of the same process we do on players where we capture certain data characteristics on players that we can do across Europe for example or even other areas of the world which then identifies or picks out a small handful of players that really apply to us. This is the same thing really with this particular situation and with managers.

"So while we don’t sit there looking at manager statistics every week, we are very respectful of the man in the job and we are loyal to that person and faithful to that person, as you saw with Rob. We stuck by Rob for a long time and that was absolutely the right thing to do by the way and will be the same here. But there’s almost like this machine churning in the background, so when the information is ready to be called upon, it’s there. And it doesn’t take an awful long time for our skilled guys to know how to pick the bones out of that and that’s basically how it all operates.”