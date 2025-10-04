Bloomfield's misery deepens as Town are swept side by Stevenage

League One: Stevenage 2 Luton Town 0

Sign up for the latest Luton Town team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Luton’s boss Matt Bloomfield saw the pressure on his job ramped up after what was yet another thoroughly demoralising 2-0 defeat at new League One leaders Stevenage this afternoon.

What had been an even opening hour, low on any real moments of class, was then changed completely when the hosts moved in front midway through the second period, doubling their lead soon afterwards, as such is Town’s brittle confidence, shoulders slumped and heads quickly dropped to the floor, meaning there was only one winner from the moment on.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It meant Bloomfield came in for yet more abuse from the near 1,400 visiting supporters during that second period and following the full time whistle, and leaves Town’s board with a real decision to make, as the Hatters fell to 11th in the table, eight points away from the top two ahead of an international break next weekend.

Mads Andersen gets a header clear against Stevenage - pic: David Horn / PRiME Media Images

Prior to kick-off, Luton, who were two unbeaten going into the contest, made four changes, as Teden Mengi came back into the centre of defence, which saw Kal Naismith move out to the left back role. Three of the subs who helped the Hatters to a point at Bloomfield Road in midweek got their chance from the first whistle as well, summer signing Jake Richards in for his full league debut, while penalty hero Gideon Kodua returned, with Lasse Nordas preferred upfront to Nahki Wells, who dropped to the bench with Shayden Morris and Milli Alli, as Zack Nelson missed out completely.

Luton should really have opened the scoring with their first attack of note on five minutes, as a brilliant move started by Christ Makosso’s Cruyff turn inside his own half saw the ball played one touch through Kodua and Nordas for Richards. He looked up and rolled a perfectly weighted pass for the onrushing Bramall, but under pressure from a covering defender, he lofted his shot over keeper Filip Marschall, but also disappointingly over the bar.

Boro then had a decent spell and might have gone ahead on 12 minutes when top scorer Jamie Reid beat the offside trap to go through and get the better of the advancing Josh Keeley, pulling the trigger to try and find the unguarded net, only to see Mads Andersen make a superb last-ditch to prevent his attempt crossing the line.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With the driving wind playing a factor, Luton struggled to really make the ball stick upfront which allowed the hosts to reassert the pressure on their opponents as they shaded both territory and possession, leading to a game that was a tough watch for those who had given up their afternoon to do so.

In the latter stages of the first period, Town finally started to get the ball in advanced areas, Richards almost finding some space in the box on 36 minutes, as when Boro tried to run it away from danger, Kodua made a fine challenge to win it back, only for Makosso, with Nordas screaming for the ball on his right, to try his luck from 30 yards, the defender without a goal for the club, dragging poorly wide.

Midfielder George Saville continued to show his worth to the visitors, preventing Reid from being able to turn in the area, while after the break, Nordas, who had struggled with his hold-up play all game, was played in on the left, his cross finding its way through to Maksosso who was right to have a crack this time, seeing it charged down.

Keeley had a moment of fortune when White was able to get a shooting opportunity from 20 yards, the Irishman getting the ball away and the rebound cleared. As Town started to up the ante slightly themselves, Richards showing what he can do when having space, a first time flick through to the advancing Bramall whose first time cross was met by Nordas from a couple of yards out, Marschall spreading himself to save with his legs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Makosso had an attempt blocked away as Luton began to enjoy the better of the match for the first time, but such was the nature of the contest, it soon became a midfield battle once more. However, they were then undone with the first real moment of quality as the hosts moved ahead on 65 minutes as when a Luton move broke down, the ball was transferred forward quickly once more with Dan Kemp freed on the hosts’ left.

It looked like his cross had been cut out by Andersen, only for the ball to then rebound into the path of Chem Campnell who was able to curl his shot beyond the despairing dive of Keeley and into the corner of the net. Bloomfield responded with a quadruple change three minutes later, Jordan Clark, Morris, Alli and Joe Gbode on for Richards, Andersen, Kodua and Nordas.

While they were being introduced, Boro brought on Jordan Roberts and of the five, it was he who had the best impact just on 71 minutes, with near enough his very first touch too, meeting a free kick that was cleared in his vicinity, hammering a volley that flew past Keeley at his near post.

That saw the chants against boss Bloomfield start up from the away end yet again as they had done at Lincoln recently, Town fans making it crystal clear they want a change in the dug-out, and those jeers increased when Reid’s header was pounced on by Keeley. What was the most concerning aspect was the speed in which Luton’s confidence evaporated, as there were absolutely no real signs they would come back as they had done at Blackpool in midweek, Naismith almost coming a cropper when he passed straight to an opponent, only an inch-perfect sliding tackle in the area saving his blushes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Town might have got a goal back on 77 minutes, Bramall getting wide again, his cross just missed by Morris at the far post, however, Stevenage could and most definitely should have added to their advantage, Keeley’s goal kick caught in the wind and Town’s defence was sliced open again, with Reid sitting the stopper down but somehow sidefooting wide.

Late on, Town had their moments, Marschall penalised for handball outside his area, recovering to save Bramall’s well-struck free kick, white Naismith’s backheel was cleared away, but those final stages were met with more boos from the travelling supporters who were joining in with the taunts from their home counterparts, letting Bloomfield know what they want to happen during the international break. It’s now up to the Hatters board to decide if that is going to take place and whether there is a new man at the helm for the next league match at Mansfield in a fortnight’s time.

Boro: Filip Marschall, Luther James-Wildin, Jordan Houghton, Dan Sweeney, Dan Kemp, Charlie Goode, Lewis Freestone, Harvey White, Jamie Reid, Chem Campbell (Phoenix Patterson 90), Beryly Lubala (Jordan Roberts 68). Subs not used: Taye Ashby-Hammond, Dan Butler, Dan Phillips, Gassan Ahadme, Jasper Pattenden.

Hatters: Josh Keeley, Christ Makosso, Teden Mengi, Mads Andersen, Kal Naismith ©, George Saville, Lamine Fanne (Nahki Wells 80), Gideon Kodua (Shayden Morris 68), Jake Richards (Jordan Clark 68), Cohen Bramall, Lasse Nordas (Joe Gbode 68). Subs not used: James Shea, Marvelous Nakamba, Nahki Wells. Booked: Makosso 34, White 39, Sweeney 45, Marschall 83. Referee: James Bell. Attendance: 7.288 (Hatters 1,363).