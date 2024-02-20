Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Luton’s top scorer Elijah Adebayo has been ruled out of tomorrow’s Premier League trip to leaders Liverpool due to injury.​

The 26-year-old was forced to pull out of Sunday’s 2-1 defeat to Manchester United just minutes before kick-off, after complaining of a hamstring problem, with boss Rob Edwards confirming this afternoon it won’t have healed in time for Wednesday’s visit to Anfield. Speaking in his pre-match press conference, Edwards wasn't sure just how long the forward, with nine goals to his name this term, will be out for, saying: “He’s out for tomorrow unfortunately, we’re still not sure how bad it it.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up for the latest Luton Town team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Luton Today within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"He’s going to go and see someone later on this afternoon so we might have a little bit more of an und​erstanding of it then, but he’s feeling it anyway, so he’s not fit for tomorrow. I hope not (out for weeks), hopefully it’s more days, but I wouldn’t like to put a timescale on it right now. Sometimes these things, especially hamstrings, can play up a little bit so we’ll have to wait and see.

Elijah Adebayo is out of tomorrow's trip to Liverpool - pic: Liam Smith

“At the same time if we ask too much of him or push too much too soon, we don’t want to lose him for a long period of time now. He sees the specialist today and sometimes when you get scan results, it can say one thing and you’ve also got to listen to the player and how he feels as well. So there’ll be two aspects of it, the scan and how he’s feeling, but hopefully it’s not too long.”

In his absence, forward Cauley Woodrow came in at short notice for his maiden top flight start of the season, a first since May 2014 when he was with Fulham as well. On whether he will remain in the side for the trip to Merseyside, Edwards continued: “Cauley’s ready to go again if selected. I was really pleased with his performance the other day and I thought it was a big game for him, a big moment for him.