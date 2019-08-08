Bluebirds confirm signing of former Hatter Vassell

Former Hatter Isaac Vassell has completed his deadline day move to Luton's Championship rivals Cardiff City.

The 25-year-old joins the Bluebirds from Birmingham City and has signed a three-year contract, keeping him in Wales until the summer of 2022.

Hatters boss Graeme Jones had been interested in the pacey attacker, who began his career with Plymouth Argyle and then Truro City.

He moved to Kenilworth Road in the summer of 2016, netting 16 goals in 55 appearances, before joining the Blues for an undisclosed fee.

Vassell could now feature against Luton this weekend when the Hatters head to Cardiff as on signing, he said: "I'm delighted to get here.

"Cardiff City is a massive club. Look at the squad - there are some big players in there and the manager (Neil Warnock) is amazing.

"It feels like the right step to further my career. I want to show everyone what I'm about: pace, power and getting goals. Hopefully, I can make that happen.

"There are a good few faces in the squad and the lads that I've seen have already made me feel welcome, which is brilliant."