Bluebirds match-winner Vassell could have been lining up for the Hatters

Town chief Graeme Jones revealed that Cardiff match-winner Isaac Vassell had been close to lining up for the Hatters against the Bluebirds this afternoon.

Vassell came off the bench in the 90th minute to nod home the winner from close range, making it 2-1, after Matty Pearson looked to have earned the visitors point.

Jones had been looking to bring the former Luton striker back to Kenilworth Road from Birmingham City during the transfer window, only for the 25-year-old to eventually move to Wales on deadline day, signing a three year deal.

The Hatters boss said: "At one stage he was coming, obviously then other clubs get involved, there’s a financial aspect that we find difficult to compete with, so that’s one of these things.

“Isaac was just on the end of a cross, it’s nothing like, wow, Isaac Vassell was incredible today.

“He came on, he scored the goal, but we should have stopped the cross, we should have punched the cross, we shouldn’t have given it away in the first place.

“That’s more disappointing than not signing Isaac Vassell.”