Blues boss 'not really bothered' by Luton manager's frustration that City's time-wasting tactics weren't stopped

Luton manager Nathan Jones has words with referee Graham Scott after Luton's 0-0 draw against Birmingham City

Birmingham City boss John Eustace insisted he wasn’t ‘bothered’ by the frustration from opposite number Nathan Jones that the Blues’ time-wasting tactics weren’t stamped out by the officials during their opening day goalless draw at Kenilworth Road on Saturday.

The Luton manager had discussed a lack of punishment for the visitors during his post match press conference as even though referee Graham Scott spoke to captain Troy Deeney after half an hour of the fixture, when City took their time despite it being their own corner, there was absolutely nothing done to prevent the antics happening, and no bookings handed out for the remaining hour.

It led Jones to say afterwards: “I don’t know the rules of the game anymore, I’ve got to be honest with you, and they’re very educated refs now on answers and to be fair, it’s just baffling.

“If you kick a ball away now it’s not a booking, it used to be a booking, but as long as it doesn’t delay the restart, so that’s open to interpretation.

"It’s crazy, and they’re just covering their backs, but it’s mental.”

Asked whether it was a fair criticism when facing the media, Eustace said: “Yes, maybe, I’m not really bothered if I’m honest.”

Expanding on his side’s defensive efforts during the game, it was clear that the City chief, who was most recently number two at QPR ahead of leaving to take charge at St Andrew’s early last month, was more than happy with the outcome as well, continuing: “We've been in the building three weeks, there’s been a lot of hard work on the training field done, and I think you can see good signs coming out today in the game against a really tough opponent in Luton.

"I don't think we could have asked for a more difficult opening fixture, away at Luton Town who have just had a magnificent season last year, a really good squad, they've added fantastic experience to that squad as well, so I was very proud of the defensive display from the boys.

"Collectively they were in the right areas, they defended the box for their lives, they got up the pitch, the communication.

"The last three weeks have been tough for the boys, but it’s all been structured in how we want to defend, and we’re pleased with the performance.

“Luton are a fantastic team, very, very difficult team to play against and we did well against them defensively.

"Now what we do need to improve on is with the ball.

"At QPR, we played free flowing, very good football, we were more possession based, we dominated the football a lot of the times there, whereas at the moment, we wanted to come in and make us strong defensively, before worrying about our quality on the ball.”

Meanwhile, the new boss was also quick to praise his midfielder Jordan James for his battle with Town’s Scottish international Allan Campbell, adding: “I thought JJ was outstanding today.

"Defensively he’s up against a very tough competitor in the boy Campbell, he’s one of the best midfielders in the league, up and down.