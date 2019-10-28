Blues chief Clotet felt late City winner ensured 'justice was done' against Hatters

Birmingham boss Pep Clotet felt that his side’s late winner against Luton on Saturday ensured that ‘justice was done.’

The Blues left it late, Lukas Jutwiekicz’s header on 82 minutes enough to seal the points, even though the towering striker appeared to be climbing all over Town centre half Matty Pearson.

However, Clotet felt City had done enough to win the game, with 21 goal attempts compared to the visitors' nine, as he said: “Justice was done.

“It has been a fantastic game of football, Luton came here as a newly promoted team with a very bright kind of football and a lot of freedom for the offensive players.

“They tried to block all the spaces for us to feel comfortable playing, it was a big challenge for us.

“Despite that, the team sorted the challenges very well and we managed to dominate the game and create much more chances than the opposition.

“I think it's fair to say that although we could not score most of the chances we created, we deserved to score the two goals."

Jutkiewicz was a handful all afternoon for the visitors, denied twice by James Shea, before he somehow missed an open goal from just a few yards as well in the second half.

He eventually had the last laugh though, grabbing a fourth goal of the campaign, as Clotet continued: "Jukey is very important.

“On that chance that he gets, everyone thought 'oh that's a goal'.

“From the bench it looked like he was going to make it. In reality I think he was far away, and he could not reach it - that's what he told me.

“For us he is very important because he is a dominant striker in the Championship.

“This means the opposition has to put double effort on him, this means he always keeps one-and-a-half, or two centre-backs occupied.

“That frees up the second striker.

"Importantly for me, tactically he manages to give us that space our players need in front of him, he manages to play that cat and mouse with the defensive line very, very well because he is physically dominant.

“I always think Jukey deserves a goal for everything he gives to us every game.

“The fact it was a set-play, one thing we were very good last season and we are working very hard on it - has doubled the bonus for me."

It had looked like the Hatters would rescue a point after Harry Cornick’s equaliser midway through the half, but Clotet heaped praise on his players for the manner in which they kept going to claim all three points.

He added: “Massive credit to the players. We deserved one more goal, or two, I don't think anyone could argue with that.

“But we played the way we wanted to play. We are very comfortable with our football.

“When we couldn't score that second goal to kill off the game they then scored and Luton, for me, are very dangerous on the break as they leave those three strikers up front.

“Even though our balance was very good the whole game, they caught us on the one - it was from our error - and it was uphill again.

“But we kept on finding spaces, we kept on attacking and we put pressure on their goal.

“Overall we had a lot of chances but we deserved that win.”