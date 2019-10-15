Bolton a late sub as England U20s lose out to Czechs

Town's on-loan Manchester City youngster Luke Bolton was a second half substitute as England U20s suffered a 3-0 defeat against the Czech Republic U20s at Peterborough United's Weston Homes Stadium last night.

Keith Downing’s side had looked solid in the first half as full back Brandon Williams was behind several of the home side’s best attacks, but their patience approach failed to unlock the Czechs.

The nearest England came was when Angel Gomes, who scored twice in last week’s 2-2 draw in Italy, curled a 20-yard free kick narrowly off target in the 36th minute.

At the other end, Billy Crellin saved Jan Fortelny’s low shot on the half hour and was grateful to see Jifi Slama’s 20-yarder flash wide, before the Czechs took control in the second period.

Midfielder Patri Hellebrand left substitute goalkeeper Tom McGill helpless with a fierce rising shot in the 51st minute and then slid home a subtle second on the hour mark.

When defender David Zima’s effort found the net via the underside of the bar in the 74th minute, the result was all-but confirmed.

Bolton was then introduced with 15 minutes to go, just after ex-Luton loanee Flynn Downes had come on, but the hosts never seriously threatened a fightback.

The Young Lions are next in action in November, with a trip to Portugal followed by a home clash against Iceland at Wycombe Wanderers’ Adams Park.

England: Billy Crellin (Fleetwood Town), Tariq Lamptey (Chelsea), Brandon Williams (Manchester United), Marcus Tavernier (Middlesbrough) (c), Nathan Ferguson (West Bromwich Albion), Lewis Gibson (Everton), Ian Poveda-Ocampo (Manchester City), Andre Dozzell (Ipswich Town), Jonathan Leko (Charlton Athletic, loan from West Bromwich Albion), Callum Slattery (Southampton), Angel Gomes (Manchester United)

Subs used: Tom McGill (Brighton & Hove Albion) for Crellin 46, Ryan Giles (Shrewsbury Town, loan from Wolves) for Williams 65, Jack Clarke (Tottenham Hotspur) for Slattery, Danny Loader (Reading) for Leko 75, Luke Bolton (Luton Town, loan from Manchester City) for Ocampo 75, Flynn Downes (Ipswich Town) for Dozzell 65, Joel Latibeaudiere (FC Twente, loan from Manchester City) for Lamptey 85

Subs not used: Japhet Tanganga (Tottenham Hotspur), Josef Bursik (Accrington Stanley, loan from Stoke City).