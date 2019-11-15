Bolton an unused sub as England U20s crush Portugal

Luton loan signing Luke Bolton was an unused substitute as England U20s enjoyed a crushing 4-0 victory in Portugal on Thursday night.

The Young Lions, with former Town midfielder Flynn Downes in their ranks, travelled to the Estadio Municipal de Agueda after a home defeat to Czech Republic and a draw against Italy last month.

Stoke City striker Tyrese Campbell sealed his return to the international scene in style with two goals, his second from the penalty spot, to get England up and running.

Manchester City forward Ian Poveda-Ocampo made it 3-0 midway through the half while although Portugal improved after the break, Arsenal's Emile Smith-Rowe completed the scoring just after the hour mark.

The Young Lions will now head back to home soil for a game against Iceland’s U21s at Adams Park in Wycombe on Tuesday evening.

England: Joe Bursik (Accrington Stanley, loan from Stoke City), Tariq Lamptey (Chelsea), Nathan Ferguson (West Bromwich Albion), Flynn Downes (Ipswich Town), Joel Latibeaudiere (TC Twente, loan from Manchester City), Japhet Tanganga (Tottenham Hotspur), Emile Smith-Rowe (Arsenal), Andre Dozzell (Ipswich Town), Tyrese Campbell (Stoke City), Angel Gomes (Manchester United), Ian Poveda-Ocampo (Manchester City).

Substitutes: Jack Clarke (Leeds United, loan from Tottenham Hotspur) for Poveda-Ocampo 61, Marcus Tavernier (Middlesbrough) for Dozzell 61, Jayden Bogle (Derby County) for Lamptey 72, Danny Loader (Reading) for Campbell 72, Matty Longstaff (Newcastle United) for Gomes 72, Alex Cochrane (Brighton & Hove Albion) for Smith-Rowe 80, Lewis Gibson (Everton) for Tanganga 80.

Substitutes not used: Billy Crellin (Fleetwood Town), Luke Bolton (Luton Town, loan from Manchester City).