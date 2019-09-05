Bolton hopeful of defensive role for England U20s

Town's on-loan Manchester City youngster Luke Bolton is hoping to continue in his right back role for the England U20s, despite being listed as an attacker by the Young Lions.

Bolton was called up by his country for their internationals at home to Holland (tonight), and then Monday's trip to Switzerland.

Despite having featured for the Hatters primarily in defence, a position he revealed City boss Pep Guardiola believes is his best role, he was named amongst the forwards for England, along with Jack Clarke (Tottenham Hotspur), Jonathan Leko (West Bromwich Albion), Danny Loader (Reading) and Luke Thomas (Barnsley).

On seeing that, he said: "I was thinking, 'oh no, they’ve got me down as a forward!'

"But hopefully I’ll speak to the manager and see what he says.

"If I have to play on the wing, I’ll play on the wing, but I’d rather keep playing right back, drilling my position."

Bolton has been in the U20s before, when part of the victorious Toulon Tournament in 2017 as a 17-year-old, making two appearances.

Describing his latest call-up, he said: "It's always an honour to play for your country, no matter what level, so I’m buzzing to meet up with the lads.

“I played in the U20 Toulon tournament, but I played up, because it was a bit of a mixed squad and we won that.

"But this is the first time, as an official U20 player.