Bolton plays 90 as England U20s draw with Holland

Luton's on-loan Mancester City youngster Luke Bolton played the full 90 minutes as England U20s drew 0-0 against Holland at Shrewsbury Town FC last night.

The 19-year-old, who had played for the side in the 2017 Toulon Tournament, saw left winger Ryan Giles carry the early threat early on.

However, the Dutch grew into the game and England keeper Josef Bursik was forced into a good save to deny Lars Kramer midway through.

West Bromwich Albion striker Jonathan Leko led the line impressively for England while Conor Gallagher battled hard during a goalless first half.

England started the sharper in the second period, Bolton getting to the byline with ease down the right but the chances came to nothing.

The hosts who finished stronger but failed to carve out a chance of any real note in front of the 2,578-strong crowd.

Boss Keith Downing takes his to Switzerland for their second game on Monday.

England: 1 Josef Bursik (Colchester United), 2 Tariq Lamptey (Chelsea), 3 Brandon Williams (Manchester United), 4 Conor Gallagher (Chelsea, on loan at Charlton), 5 Joel Latibeaudiere (Manchester City), 6 Japhet Tanganga (Tottenham Hotspur), 7 Luke Bolton (Manchester City, on loan at Luton), 8 Andre Dozzell (Ipswich Town), 9 Jonathan Leko (West Bromwich Albion), 10 Angel Gomes (Manchester United), 11 Ryan Giles (Wolverhampton Wanderers, on loan at Shrewsbury)

Substitutes: Danny Loader (Reading) on for Giles 66, Jack Clarke (Tottenham Hotspur, on loan at Leeds United) on for Leko 66

Substitutes not used: Thomas McGill (Brighton and Hove Albion), Marcus Tavernier (Middlesbrough), Jamie Shackleton (Leeds United), Callum Slattery (Southampton), Luke Thomas (Barnsley), Lewis Gibson (Everton), Nathan Ferguson (West Bromwich Albion), Josh Griffiths (West Bromwich Albion)