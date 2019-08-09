Bolton ready to develop at Luton after Man City loan switch

Young attacker Luke Bolton is determined to develop his career even further under Luton boss Graeme Jones after completing a season-long loan deal from Premier League champions Manchester City yesterday.

The 19-year-old, who was part of the England team that won the Toulon Tournament in 2017 and has represented his country at U20 level, became Town's third addition on deadline day, joining Chelsea's Izzy Brown and Aston Villa defender James Bree.

On his move, Bolton said: "It’s been going on for maybe a week, but it’s just been a case of speaking to City and getting everything sorted.

"The gaffer seems great and I can’t wait to see how he develops me.

“City have said to get out and get some experience, just play men’s football and playing it in the Championship is not going to do me any harm.

"It’s a top, top level and for a 19-year-old to be playing in the Championship is going to be a good experience.”

The teenager has experience of Kenilworth Road, having played against the Hatters last season when on loan at Wycombe Wanderers.

He now can't wait to step out on the pitch as a Hatters player, adding: “It was a tough game and obviously Luton played very well, so I know of the quality here from that game and I knew how rocking the stadium was, so I can’t wait to get out there and play.

“I’ve been here and seen what the fans are like.

"I know how the players play, and I watched the game on Friday and the lads looked like they want to play football.

"That’s what I want to do, so the manager didn’t really have to persuade me that much.

“The back to back promotions, the full houses – it’s a club that’s on the up.

"They’ve got big ambitions and so have I, so I think it goes hand-in-hand. I’m buzzing to be here.

"Luton is a huge club with a massive fanbase and I can’t wait to get started.”