Bolton starts as England U20s defeat Iceland U21s

Luton's on-loan Manchester City youngster Luke Bolton started as England U20s defeated Iceland U21s 3-0 at Wycombe Wanderers last night.

Keith Downing’s Young Lions were looking to build on last week's confident away win against Portugal, but despite dominating possession early on, couldn't create any clear-cut chances.

Keeper Billy Crellin to make an important save on the stroke of half time, before the second period saw England in control, Reading's Danny Loader putting them in front on 50 minutes.

Bolton was then replaced by Manchester City's Ian Poveda Ocampo on the hour mark, with his club-mate scoring a quickfire double on 71 and 73 minutes to seal the win.

Former Luton loanee Flynn Downes also featured after the break, coming on for Newcastle midfielder Matty Longstaff.

England: Billy Crellin (Fleetwood Town), Jayden Bogle (Derby County), Alex Cochrane (Brighton & Hove Albion), Matty Longstaff (Newcastle United), Joel Latibeaudiere (FC Twente, loan from Manchester City) (C), Lewis Gibson (Everton), Luke Bolton (Luton Town, loan from Manchester City), Marcus Tavernier (Middlesbrough), Danny Loader (Reading), Angel Gomes (Manchester United), Jack Clarke (Leeds United, loan from Tottenham Hotspur)

Substitutes: Emile Smith-Rowe (Arsenal) for Gomes 61, Ian Poveda Ocampo (Manchester City) for Bolton 61, Flynn Downes (Ipswich Town) for Longstaff 72, Japhet Tanganga (Tottenham Hotspur) for Latibeaudiere 72, Nathan Ferguson (West Bromwich Albion) for Cochrane 79, Tyrese Campbell (Stoke City) for Loader 79, Joseph Anang (West Ham United) for Crellin 79, Tariq Lamptey (Chelsea) for Bogle 84, Andre Dozzell (Ipswich Town) for Tavernier 84.