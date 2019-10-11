Bolton starts as England U20s draw with Italy

Luton Town's on-loan Manchester City youngster Luke Bolton started for England U20s as they drew 2-2 with Italy in Parma yesterday afternoon.

Keith Downing’s side made a great start to the game, Manchester United's Angel Gomes put them ahead from the spot after 22 minutes.

He then doubled the advantage less than a minute later with a fine goal to put England in control.

But when Italy pulled one back from the penalty spot just before half time via Gianluca Frabotta of Juventus.

They found a leveller four minutes after the restart, with Manolo Portanova netting to make it 2-2.

Bolton was then replaced while Wolves' Ryan Giles, while ex-Hatters loanee Flynn Downes also played. getting 83 minutes.

The Young Lions return to England, where they will take on Czsech Republic at Peterborough United on Monday evening.

England: Josef Bursik (Stoke City), Tariq Lamptey (Chelsea), Brandon Williams (Manchester United), Flynn Downes (Ipswich Town), Joel Latibeaudiere (Manchester City) (c), Japhet Tanganga (Tottenham Hotspur), Luke Bolton (Luton Town, loan from Manchester City), Andre Dozzell (Ipswich Town), Danny Loader (Reading), Angel Gomes (Manchester United), Jack Clarke (Tottenham Hotspur).

Subs used: Ryan Giles (Wolves) for Bolton 72, Ian Poveda-Ocampo (Manchester City) for Clarke 72, Jonathan Leko (WBA) for Loader 76, Callum Slattery (Southampton) for Downes 83, Marcus Tavernier (Middlesbrough) for Gomes 83.

Subs not used: Nathan Ferguson (WBA), Tom McGill (Brighton & Hove Albion), Billy Crellin (Fleetwood Town).