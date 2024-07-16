Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Trotters are reportedly showing an interest in McAtee

League One side Bolton Wanderers are rumoured to be lining up a move to sign Luton forward John McAtee.

The 24-year-old joined the Hatters from Grimsby Town for an undisclosed fee in the summer of 2022 under previous boss Nathan Jones but is yet to make his senior debut for Town, spending the 2022-23 campaign back with the Mariners where he scored just four goals in 31 matches. With Luton winning promotion to the Premier League, McAtee then headed to League One Barnsley last term where he enjoyed a far more fruitful stint, netting 15 times in 45 outings for the Tykes.

Back at Kenilworth Road now, McAtee figured in both of the Hatters’ opening two pre-season friendlies against Stevenage and AGF last week, as the forward, who is brother to Manchester City midfielder James, has travelled out to Slovenia with the rest of the Town squad for their warm-weather training camp.

John McAtee in action for Barnsley last season - pic: Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images

Luton aren’t short on attacking options as they target an immediate promotion from the Championship, with Carlton Morris and Elijah Adebayo both scoring double figures in the top flight last season, while Cauley Woodrow, Jacob Brown and Joe Taylor, who excelled in his loan spells at Colchester and Lincoln, are all expected to be above McAtee in the pecking order.

The Bolton News is now reporting that the attacker is high up on Trotters manager Ian Evatt’s shortlist, with the Wanderers chief a good friend of Luton boss Rob Edwards after the pair were at Blackpool together in their playing careers. Speaking about the futures for both McAtee and Taylor recently, Edwards said: “We’re assessing the whole group at the moment as well and Joe and Macca are in that now where we’re looking at where they fit within the group.

"We’ll try and make the right decision with them as well, but we can’t be selfish with it. This club, Luton Town, always comes first, of course it does, but they had big impacts in the clubs they went to last year. They did well and they really enjoyed playing every week as well, so we’ve got to make the right decision with those lads.”