Boro boss believes on-loan Hatter could be a 'real find' after attacker makes his debut in Hemel loss

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Farnborough boss Spencer Day believes Luton attacker Miller Matthews-Lewis could be a ‘real find’ for the club after he made his senior debut during the club’s 2-1 defeat at Hemel Hempstead Town in National League South on Tuesday night.

Having signed for the club for the rest of the season last Thursday, Matthews-Lewis had to bide his time with the game against Chelmsford City called off due to a frozen pitch at the weekend, before named on the bench at Vauxhall Road to take on a Tudors XI containing ex-Hatters Craig King and Josh Williams. The youngster eventually came on for Selim Saied with 74 minutes gone and the visitors leading 1-0 through Courtney Fearn’s first half strike, only for Kaylen Hinds (77) and Myles Judd (88) to win it for Hemel late on in front 329 supporters.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up for the latest Luton Town team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Luton Today within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speaking to the club’s official YouTube page afterwards, Day said: “Miller scored a hat-trick behind closed doors last week and he looked really, really bright, so I’m delighted he got 20 minutes in the game. I think he could be a real find for us.” Matthews-Lewis will be looking to feature again as Boro go to Eastbourne Borough this weekend.

Luton youngster Millar Matthews-Lewis - pic: Luton Town FC

Development squad striker Tobias Braney started for Hayes & Yeading as they lost 2-0 at home to Plymouth Parkway in their Southern League Premier South match on Tuesday night. The young forward sent one effort off target in the first period, but Dylan Jones and Shane White were on target for the visitors in the opening 45 minutes as Braney made way at the interval. He has played two more matches since joining on loan earlier this month, making his debut in the Middlesex Senior Cup, playing an hour of the 1-0 quarter-final victory over St Panteleimon before being replaced by former Luton winger Luke Gambin.