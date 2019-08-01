Boro boss Woodgate expecting to strengthen ahead of Luton trip

Middlesbrough boss Jonathan Woodgate is expecting to have at least one new signing in place before his side travel to Kenilworth Road for their opening Championship fixture on Friday night.

The recently installed manager has brought in three players so far, Tomas Mejias (Omonia Nicosia), Marcus Browne (West Ham) and Marc Bola (Blackpool), but is after further additions.

When asked if they would arrive ahead of their visit to Bedfordshire, Woodgate said: "Hopefully, hopefully. There’ll certainly be players in before (deadline day), that’s for sure.”

Boro have sold defender Aden Flint to Cardiff for £4m, while striker Britt Assombalonga and keeper Darren Randolph have been linked with moves away from the Riverside.

However, Woodgate will be doing his utmost to keep them, adding: "I don’t get involved in that (but) I’m 100% sure, positive Darren Randolph and Britt Assombalonga will be at the football club come Thursday - 100%.

“If we can keep those type of players, the assets that we’ve got; Dael Fry, Lewis Wing, (Marcus) Tavernier, if we can keep these players that will be great for us.”