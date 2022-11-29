Boss Beale leaves Luton's Championship rivals QPR to make Rangers return

Michael Beale has left QPR for Scottish Premier League side Rangers

Luton’s Championship rivals QPR have announced head coach Michael Beale has left his position at Loftus Road to take up the managerial role at Scottish Premier League side Glasgow Rangers.

The 42-year-old headed to west London just six months ago and had made a good start to life in the Championship, which had led to an approach from Premier League side Wolves last month.

After turning the move to Molineux down, QPR then suffered a run of four defeats from five, dropping down the table to sit in seventh place, but that didn’t stop Rangers from swooping for Beale, who was assistant manager to Steven Gerrard at Ibrox for three years.

He had joined the Liverpool legend at Aston Villa in November 2021, taking his first managerial role with the R’s in the summer, as QPR director of football Les Ferdinand told the club’s website: “Naturally we are hugely disappointed to lose Mick.

“Our extensive research when we were looking for a new head coach highlighted him as being very-much aligned with the direction we are moving in as a football club.

“The start to the season we have made, coupled with very attractive football being played, gave us cause for optimism as we looked to build on the previous three seasons.

“That optimism remains but there is no doubt it is a blow to lose Mick so soon into his tenure.”

CEO Lee Hoos added: “Mick helped us move the club forward – and we are grateful for that.

"There is so much to play for this season and I fully appreciate fans’ frustrations right now.

"Your support has been incredible and the players need your backing now more than ever.”

QPR B Team manager Paul Hall will take over first-team duties in the interim period, with Luton heading to Loftus Road on December 29.

After being unveiled in Scotland, Beale told the Rangers’ website: “It is fantastic to be back and to see everybody, there are some new faces but some people that I know really well so it is great to see everyone.

“I am hugely proud, it is a wonderful, wonderful football club, it is an institution.

"For everyone that works here it is a huge privilege, but to be the manager of this football club, that is extremely special.

