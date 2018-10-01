Bowyer felt Addicks deserved their last-gasp leveller

Charlton boss Lee Bowyer felt that his side fully deserved to pick up a point in their 2-2 draw at Kenilworth Road on Saturday.

The Addicks left it late, very late, to secure a share of the spoils, Chris Solly’s leveller coming in the fifth and final minute of stoppage time to deny Town victory.

Speaking afterwards, Bowyer said: “We definitely didn’t deserve to lose the game.

“I think a draw was a fair result. They’re a good side and they tested us at times.

“It was a poor first goal to concede and that gave them a lift. They caused a bit of trouble but they weren’t really hurting us and we were dealing with what they were throwing at us.

“The first goal is frustrating because I think we win the game if we don’t concede that.

“Overall, it’s a good point. When you’re 2-1 down going into injury time and they keep fighting and pushing, it just shows the fighting spirit that they have.

“They keep believing, they don’t want to lose and they never gave in until the end.”

On Solly’s goal, with the defender netting for the first time in over six years, Bowyer added: “I said to him ‘get on the edge of the box’ because they didn’t have anyone up. Thankfully it fell to him and he got the goal.

“We deserved it. “We hit the bar twice and I thought it was going to be one of those days.

“We could have had another penalty when Lyle (Taylor) was pulled back and he gave a similar foul just after outside the box.”