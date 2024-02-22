Boyhood Liverpool fan Ogbene admitted it was 'special' to score in front of the Kop at Anfield

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Although understandably dejected about Town’s 4-1 defeat to Liverpool last night, Reds fan Chiedozie Ogbene admitted it was a ‘special’ moment to have scored for the Hatters against his boyhood club.

With 12 minutes of the contest gone and Luton having survived some early scares, the visitors then won a throw-in high up the pitch, Cauley Woodrow holding the ball up for Tahith Chong to take it on. As he had done against Manchester United on Sunday, the winger had a crack at goal once more, this time forcing keeper Caoimhin Kelleher into an awkward save at his near post, the ball rebounding out for an arriving Ogbene to head head into the empty net and stun Anfield.

The home crowd remained in a state of shock at the half time interval as well, with Luton holding on to their lead, only for a second half onslaught that saw the Reds net four times and blow their opponents away, ensuring Jurgen Klopp’s men moved four points clear at the summit. On his own personal moment of joy, Ogbene said: “I’ve always been a Liverpool fan. We moved to Ireland in 2005, that’s when I fell in love with the likes of Steven Gerrard and the time they won the Champions league.

Chiedozie Ogbene celebrates scoring at Anfield last night - pic: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

"Most of my family are Liverpool fans, I’ve always grown up a Liverpool fan, so I’m delighted. I’m happy, scoring at Anfield is something special for me, it will live long with me going forward, but in terms of business you can hear from my voice I’m devastated that we didn’t get any result here. It’s always good to score in the Premier League, not many can come here and score, but overall we’re not happy that we conceded four in the second half, that was too many for the expectations that we put on ourselves."

With it being in front of the Kop too, Ogbene continued: “I wasn't thinking about that, I was just thinking about staying in the game as much as possible, going in 1-0 up and hopefully second half we could absorb as much pressure. To come here away from home and when they talk about the atmosphere at Liverpool, I really experienced it first hand.

"It’s very difficult when they counter press and win it high, it’s very difficult to change momentum and when the crowd is on their side. You just have to absorb as much pressure and try to turn it round, but we just never got that chance.

“That’s what the manager always tells me to do, as a winger playing wingback you’re a bit emotional because it’s a lot of hard work, but hard work pays off. Most of the time I’m there, sometimes I’m not there and I just try to be there as much as possible as before that Alfie (Doughty) put a ball in, maybe a bit of laziness from me and I could have missed another opportunity.

"But that’s why I make sure I’ll be there every time I can. Fortunately the ball came to me and if I can score goals like that and we can win games or we can gets results, it will help the team and myself massively.”