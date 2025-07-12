Braces for Hatters duo Nordas and Harris as Luton hit eight past Slovenian side

Town run riot during latest pre-season friendly

Taylan Harris and Lasse Nordas both bagged braces as Luton Town hit an impressive eight goals as they romped to an 8-1 success over Slovenian Second League outfit side NK Trivlag Kranj to end their training camp out in Slovenia on a high this afternoon.

With the game played in four 30-minute periods, the Hatters gave an instant run-out to new signing Nahki Wells, although neither Hakeem Odoffin or Nigel Lonwijk featured, along with several youngsters from the U21s, including Vladimir Paternoster and Jamie Odegah, who were both on target. The first period saw the scoreline remain goalless, as Christian Chigozie, Mads Andersen and Jordan Clark all started, with James Shea in goal.

Clark and Andersen stayed on for the second quarter, as did summer recruit George Saville and Josh Phillips, Town opening the scoring with 34 minutes gone, Reuell Walters crossing for Zack Nelson to acrobatically volley home in impressive style. In the third quarter, wingback Alfie Doughty had his first action since injuring his hamstring in the 1-1 draw with Stoke City back in early April, while Jack Walton also took over from Shea between the posts, with Kal Naismith, Jake Richards, Liam Walsh and youngster Kyron Roberts-Edema all playing.

Town began to run riot, scoring five goals in the space of just 22 minutes, Paternoster with his first just after the hour mark, teed up by Naismith, which was soon followed by Harris. Nordas then opened his account for the afternoon on 70 minutes, as Shandon Baptiste found the net five minutes later following a goalmouth scramble, Harris doubling his own tally on 85 minutes. During the final quarter, Luton brought on youngsters Dylan Stitt, Tate Xavier-Jones and Jack Lorentzen-Jones, but after NK had pulled one back, Nordas made it 7-1 and Odegah found the net with a near post finish to complete the rout.

Hatters XI first quarter: James Shea, Christian Chigozie, Mads Andersen, Joe Johnson; Reuell Walters, Jordan Clark, George Saville, Josh Phillips; Cauley Woodrow, Zack Nelson; Nahki Wells. Hatters XI second quarter: James Shea, Christian Chigozie, Mads Andersen, Joe Johnson; Reuell Walters, Jordan Clark, George Saville, Josh Phillips; Jayden Luker, Zack Nelson; Cauley Woodrow.

Hatters XI third quarter: Jack Walton, Christ Makosso, Vladimir Paternoster, Kal Naismith; Kyron Roberts-Edema, Shandon Baptiste, Liam Walsh, Alfie Doughty; Jake Richards, Taylan Harris; Lasse Nordas. Hatters XI fourth quarter: Jack Walton, Christ Makosso, Vladimir Paternoster, Kal Naismith; Kyron Roberts-Edema (Jamie Odegah), Shandon Baptiste (Jack Lorentzen-Jones), Liam Walsh, Harry Fox; Dylan Stitt, Tate Xavier-Jones; Lasse Nordas.