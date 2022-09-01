Bradford chief Hughes thrilled to welcome back 'popular' Luton forward Pereira on deadline day

Dion Pereira in action for Bradford City last season

Bradford City manager Mark Hughes was ecstatic to bring back the ‘popular’ Luton attacker Dion Pereira on loan for the rest of the season.

The 23-year-old was with the Bantams last term, as after recovering form injury, went on to play 10 times, scoring once in the 2-1 defeat at Bristol Rovers, making a huge impact on the City fans.

After doing well for Town in their friendly matches and playing 90 minutes in the 3-2 Carabao Cup defeat to Newport County, he has been awarded a new deal at Kenilworth Road, before being allowed to move back to the League Two side to continue his progression.

That suits the former Manchester United and Barcelona striker Hughes, who told the club’s official website: “We are delighted to be able to bring Dion back to Valley Parade, and cannot wait to see him back in claret and amber.

“As every Bradford City supporter knows, Dion is an exciting, entertaining player who we have kept an eye on from the minute he returned to Luton following the conclusion of last season.

“He has that ability to unlock doors and turn games in the blink of an eye, and is a popular face among those who he shared the pitch with here last term.