Bradford City AFC have announced that one of the club’s supporters was arrested for alleged racially aggravated offences towards a member of staff during Saturday’s League One clash against Luton Town.

A statement on the West Yorkshire Police website said: “During the second half of Saturday’s Bradford City v Luton Town match at the University of Bradford Stadium, Valley Parade, a Bradford City supporter was asked to leave by a security guard after he was seen shouting and swearing in the stands. It was reported that the man then became racially abusive towards the staff member.

“A 33-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of a racially aggravated public order offence and released on bail with conditions pending further enquiries. A second man was also arrested in connection with the incident. The 51-year-old was issued with an out of court disposal for a public order offence which was not racially aggravated.”

Bradford City themselves wrote in a statement: “Bradford City AFC regrets to announce two supporters were arrested for alleged racially aggravated offences towards a club member of staff during Saturday’s Sky Bet League One game against Luton Town. The individuals are currently being investigated and the club is fully cooperating with West Yorkshire Police.

“If found guilty, the individuals will receive indefinite bans from the University of Bradford Stadium and have been suspended until the outcome of our ongoing investigations. We would like to reiterate Bradford City AFC has a zero-tolerance policy towards racism and all forms of discrimination. The club will be making no further comment at this time.”

The news comes after a Luton supporter was also removed from the stadium and arrested for alleged racist abuse towards a home player in a match that the Hatters lost 2-1. Providing an update, West Yorkshire Police added: “Earlier on in the match, a 51-year-old Luton Town supporter was removed from the ground and arrested on suspicion of behaving in a threatening, abusive or disorderly manner likely to cause harassment alarm or distress. He has since been released on bail with conditions pending further enquiries.”