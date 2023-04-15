Town defender Sonny Bradley is back for Luton this afternoon

Luton club captain Sonny Bradley is back in for his first start since November after being recalled as one of two changes to face Rotherham United this weekend, striker Cauley Woodrow also replacing Elijah Adebayo.

The 31-year-old centre half has been absent since a horrific knee injury during the 0-0 draw against Reading, only playing six first team minutes in that time, although did complete a first 90 minutes in midweek when starting for the Development Squad in their 2-2 draw with Brentford B.

Bradley is one of two changes, as striker Adebayo is also missing having gone off in the closing stages of the 3-1 victory over Blackpool on Monday, Woodrow beginning only his fourth Championship match of the season and a first since January 31.

It means that Louie Watson and Elliot Thorpe are on the bench too, against a Millers side who have won three out of their last four home games, beating West Bromwich Albion, QPR and Sunderland.

Millers: Josh Vickers, Wes Harding, Conor Coventry, Tarique Fosu, Jordan Hugill ©, Chiedozie Ogbene, Jamie Lindsay, Lee Peltier, Cameron Humphreys, Leo Hjelde, Tyler Blackett.

Subs not used: Robbie Hemfrey, Cohen Bramall, Richard Wood, Georgie Kelly, Ollie Rathbone, Hakeem Odoffin, Domingos Quina.

Hatters: Ethan Horvath, Cody Drameh, Reece Burke, Tom Lockyer, Sonny Bradley (C), Amari'i Bell, Marvelous Nakamba, Allan Campbell, Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu, Cauley Woodrow, Carlton Morris.

Subs not used: James Shea, Henri Lansbury, Joe Taylor, Louie Watson, Luke Freeman, Luke Berry, Elliot Thorpe.