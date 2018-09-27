Bradley confident Town have now ‘eradicated’ the silly goals

Hatters Defender Sonny Bradley always felt it would only be a matter of time before the Hatters started keeping the clean sheets he knew they were capable of.

Town’s shut out at Blackpool on Saturday was the club’s third of the season and second in successive games following on from a 1-0 win over Bristol Rovers.

It also marked the first time that Luton haven’t conceded in the first half on their travels this campaign, as Bradley said: “I think we’ve eradicated that now, the silly goals.

“I never thought they looked like scoring at all, they had a couple of half chances towards the end, but that was it.

“It’s slightly disappointing we didn’t get the win, but it’s another clean sheet, two on the bounce and we’ll look for another one next week.

“We wanted to win, we’re slightly disappointed at full time that we haven’t got the win, especially in the first half, the way we dominated the game, dominated the ball.

“We had a couple of good chances, Elliot’s two-on-one, I’m not sure who’s got up there with him, but we haven’t scored.

“The gaffer said to us, ‘if we’re not going to score today, let’s just keep the back door shut and keep a clean sheet,’ that’s our bare minimum and that’s what we’ve done.”

Saturday’s League One tussle was the sixth match in a row Bradley has been paired with Matty Pearson at the heart of Town’s defence.

They have conceded just five goals in that time, as Bradley continued: “I think each game we’re starting to improve, we’re looking strong and we’re only going to get better as the season goes on.

“Matty’s been solid and I think I’ve definitely improved over the last three or four weeks as I’ve played more games.

“We’ve just got to keep it up now, Charlton next week, we’ll look for a clean sheet and a win.”

Another part of the defence has been keeper James Shea, who has also been a regular since his first start of the season against the Shrimpers.

Bradley added: “It’s important that you have a good relationship with your keeper on the pitch.

“Sheasy’s been brilliant behind us, he’s loud, comes and collects crosses, gets a little bit of confidence into the back four and that’s exactly what you need from a keeper.

“The last couple of weeks he hasn’t been called upon much, but when he has been he’s done very well and kept the ball out of his net, so we’ll be looking for that form to carry on.”